Man Charged $15 For Bizarre ‘You’re An A-Hole' Cocktail At Dinner Date

Restaurants that sell alcohol-based drinks often opt for bizarre tags to name their cocktails. This approach is mainly to catch the attention of the buyers. If someone is unaware of such names, it will be quite hard for them to assume the ingredients used to prepare the customised drink. Something similar happened to a man, who went on a dinner date in the US to celebrate the birthday of his wife. The mind-boggling moment came when he received the dinner bill, which included a $15 charge for something called “You’re an A**hole.”

The event took place at the Westgate Bourbon Bar and Taphouse in Beaverton, Oregon. The diner shared a photo of the invoice on Reddit, with the caption saying, “My dinner receipt had a message for me.”

The receipt unquestionably came as a shock for the couple, who thought the amount was taken as a tip for their server, Kate, New York Post reported. They were about to begin an argument with the restaurant authority regarding the unacceptable words. That’s when the man realised the actual reason.

He finally recalled that he and his wife both had cocktails during the night out. “I completely forgot the name of the cocktail by the time the receipt came. But its name was “You’re an Asshole, Mr Burton,” he wrote in the comment section of his Reddit post.

The restaurant, Westgate Bourbon Bar and Taphouse, certainly knows how to grab the eyeballs of their customers. As per the eatery’s official website, the cocktail named “A-hole, Mr. Burton” is actually a blend of gin, port, lime juice, honey, peach bitters and egg white. The drink is usually served in a coupe glass with a sprinkle of brown sugar on the top.

The post left Reddit users scratching their heads. One of them was quick to point at a dish called “Fried Chicken Tit,” for which the restaurant charged $18. “I am more interested in seeing a picture of the Fried Chicken Tit,” the comment read.

Another user came forward to clear his confusion, sharing details of the food. It is nothing but a non-veg sandwich that is prepared with fried cricket breast, accompanied by Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil, and mustard aioli. The dish comes with a grilled ciabatta bun.

Apart from these, there are many other weird names mentioned on the menu card of the Westgate Bourbon Bar and Taphouse. One of their salads has been named “the farmboy” which includes warm rotisserie chicken. The list also features sandwiches like Poison Ivy, the Day Tripper, Walk of Shame and many more humorous monikers.