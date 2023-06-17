Man Compares Eknath Shinde With 'Adipurush' Character, Thane Police Respond

After being embroiled in several controversies, ‘Adipurush’ finally hit the theatres on Friday, June 16, and reviews have been pouring in ever since then. The movie features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Ever since its release, there have been several tweets about the VFX, cinematography, dialogues and much more.

Man ‘Mocks’ Eknath Shinde

Amid all of this, a Twitter user took to the micro blogging platform and shared how Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde looks similar to one of the characters in Adipurush. Abhay mentioned how the character of Lord Hanuman looks similar to Mr Shinde. Here, have a look at the tweet:

Thane Police Takes Cognisance

As a result, Thane Police was quick to notice this and immediately responded to the tweet. “Please share your contact no via DM,” read the reply from the department. They also shared a number in the comments thread. Many people also hopped in and wished the man ‘luck’ for messing with the CM.

Please share your contact no via DM.— Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) June 16, 2023

PTI Reports

Lending a hand to the police, news agency Press Trust of India reported the same. A tweet by PTI read, “Maharashtra: Police on look out for man who allegedly shared post on social media comparing CM Shinde with a character from film ‘Adipurush.’

Maharashtra: Police on look out for man who allegedly shared post on social media comparing CM Shinde with a character from film 'Adipurush'— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2023

People Question Freedom of Speech

Ever since all of this happened, many took to the social media site and asked where is ‘Freedom of Speech.’ Some also mentioned how the Police department cannot understand humour. “All the crime is vanished from Thane so the Thane Police is left with only this work. They are officially working as media monitors to eradicate negative comments about a film. Sadly, they cannot differentiate between humour and derogatory comment,” read one of many such tweets.

Meanwhile, according to multiple film trade analysts, Adipurush will easily cross the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release. The movie offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Even though the film is getting mixed reviews, fans are all praise for Prabhas and Kriti’s performances.

