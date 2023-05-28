Man Criticises Bengaluru's Favourite 'Podi Idli' And Surprisingly Many People Agree With Him

If you have ever been to Bengaluru, you must have heard about their very famous ‘Podi Idli.’ For those who don’t know, it is just basic idli which is deeply immersed in ghee and topped with this spicy mix called ‘gunpowder’. It makes your idli more flavourful and spicy. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Ankit Today’, took to the micro blogging site and criticised Bengaluru’s favourite dish. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Unpopular opinion: I cannot stand the drowning in ghee and podi idlis served in a lot of popular joints in Bangalore. The ‘death by calories’ and ghee overdose turns me off."

He further mentioned how he would prefer the basic, hot and fresh idlis rather than these spicy ones. He also shared an image of these basic idlis along with some chutney. Here is the viral tweet:

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gone viral with over 77K views. It has also sparked a discussion among foodies online. “Agreed totally. That typical Rameswaram Cafe style is not Bengaluru at all. Feels like eating sand. I feel sorry when I see people lining up to eat that abomination," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Podi idli can be had occasionally only. Give me idli with chutney and sambar in separate bowls for my daily fix. Or a bowl of mini idlis dunked in piping hot vengayam sambar."

