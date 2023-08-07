Man Dancing To Madhuri Dixit’s Sare Ladkon Ki Kardo Shaadi Is Too Good

Dance has the power to boost the spirits of people of all ages. It’s always a treat to watch people having a good time while dancing. One such video of a dance by a man has gone viral on the internet. The video features him flaunting his moves, completely carefree about who’s observing him while he dances.

Basant Faizabadi, on his Instagram handle, shared a heartwarming video of himself dancing joyfully to the iconic song Saare Ladkon Ki from the 1990 film Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. The song crooned by Kavita Krishnamurthy features Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the music video.

The man steals the show in the video with his infectious energy and elegant movements. As the video progresses, he is seen swaying to the beats of the catchy track. His footwork and rhythmic emotions are precisely in time with the music, revealing his strong connection with the melody. Furthermore, he smoothly aced the hook step of the music, leaving fans in awe of his innate dance talent.

The video’s appeal stems not only from the man’s dancing abilities but also from the genuine delight he emits. He dances as if no one is looking, completely immersed in the moment, bringing joy all around. This unfettered and joyful energy resonates with people of all ages, inspiring them to enjoy life with the same zeal, regardless of societal conventions or expectations.

Watch the video here:

The post has now received more than 5.2 million views and the count is still growing. The video has also received several likes and comments from individuals who were blown away by the performance.

One user couldn’t stop himself from writing, “This video made my day! It’s so good. Perfect dance goals right here.” Another said, “What an incredible man! This performance undoubtedly adds more joy and happiness to his life!”

The video had such an impact that some viewers couldn’t stop viewing it over and over. “I’ve watched this video multiple times, and every time I see it, the desire to watch it again only increases,” shared one user.

What do you think of the man’s dancing skills?