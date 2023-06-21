Man Delivers LPG Cylinder Amid Heavy Rains In Rajasthan, Internet Admires His Courage

In times of crisis, the individuals involved in essential services step up and play a critical role in ensuring the smooth functioning of society. Their tireless efforts and dedication often go unnoticed. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, recently took a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the remarkable commitment of a gas delivery employee. A video was shared showcasing the employee’s determination to deliver a gas cylinder to a village in Barmer, Rajasthan, despite facing heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Puri shared the video on Twitter and penned a few lines in Hindi that loosely translates, “The stove will keep burning, the nation will keep progressing".

He added, “Ensuring energy availability. With commendable dedication towards duty, this undaunted foot soldier of India’s energy sector braves the impact of #Biparjoy to supply an #Indane refill at a consumer’s home in village Dhok in Barmer, Rajasthan.”

चूल्हा जलता रहेगा देश बढ़ता रहेगा Ensuring energy availability.With commendable dedication towards duty, this undaunted foot soldier of India’s energy sector braves the impact of #Biparjoy to supply an #Indane refill at a consumer’s home in village Dhok in Barmer, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/TpOIbN942v — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 17, 2023

The video has received over 1 lakh views and has also garnered praise from social media users. People have expressed their admiration for the hard work showcased by the gas delivery agent during risky and challenging circumstances.

One user highlighted the challenging nature of their job, stating that they are often underrated and underpaid.

I must say that these delivery people are most underrated and under paid. They lift this weight and climb floors & floors on a daily basis to keep several kitchens working. High time their salaries are reviewed & revised. Also they need better vehicles for efficient delivery— Timsy Jaipuria (@TimsyJaipuria) June 17, 2023

Another tweet highlighted the pride felt by all employees in the petroleum sector.

A matter of pride for all employees in petroleum sector— Anya Gandhi (@anya_gandhi) June 17, 2023

A user simply saluting the brave man, highlighted the importance of prioritising duty.

Salute to this brave man. Duty comes first. 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/zKDafWST9w— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 18, 2023

Another tweet appreciated the employee’s commitment to government service.

So wonderful to see in Govt service - going beyond call of duty 🫡🙏🏻#MaximumGovernance #Seva https://t.co/QMFq7nxqKV— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 18, 2023

Earlier this month, Rajasthan and Gujarat experienced the devastating impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Videos circulating online showcased the aftermath of the storm, revealing significant damages to vehicles and buildings.

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video capturing the dedication of a police officer from Gujarat went viral last week. In the footage, the female officer can be seen holding a four-day-old baby in her arms as they assist in relocating the family and other residents of Bhanwad village in Dwarka district to a safer place during the cyclone.

The video received widespread attention and appreciation after it was retweeted by the Director General of Police, Gujarat.

“If you are with Gujarat Police, you are in absolutely safe hands,” the caption reads.

The video, originally shared by Gujarat Minister Mulubhai Bera, has garnered over 30,000 views.