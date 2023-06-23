Man Disappointed After Ordering Salad in Delhi Hotel, Here is What He Was Served

In what is being called a ‘Peak Delhi’ incident on social media, a man ordered ‘salad’ and what he was actually served with has left people in splits. Twitter user Neil Borate took to his official Twitter handle and shared about this hilarious incident. Sharing an image, he explained, “I asked for salad for lunch at my hotel and I got….this.”

The image is that of the salad he got and it is nothing more than just a few cucumber and onion pieces on a plate.

They are served with carrot, tomato, green chillies and a lemon piece. Seems like Neil was expecting a fancy salad plate with a salad dressing maybe. Instead, he got served with the most desi plating ever.

Here, have a look for yourself:

I asked for salad for lunch at my hotel and I got….this#PeakDelhi pic.twitter.com/tZNkBCk544— Neil Borate (@ActusDei) June 22, 2023

Since being uploaded, it has garnered over 395K views. Many people urged Neil to understand the difference between ‘salad’ and ‘salaad’. “This is Indian Salad . . . undressed, no olive oil, no herbs, artichokes, arugula leaves, rose mary, etc,” explained a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is basic Green Salad that is served in every 5 star across India, unless specified. The first time I was told prepare this, I laughed because I thought I was getting played.”

Conversation in kitchen that I imagined “Salaad mangaya hai?”“Haan”“Khane me?”“Haan”“Aur kuchh nahin?”“Nahi bass salaad bola hai”“Khali salaad kaise khayega?”“Bade log aisa karte honge! dieting kar raha hoga!”“To hawa na kha le, le le ja ye salaad!” https://t.co/jHunoMzoon— ada (@shriadhar_ada) June 23, 2023

I asked for tandoori chicken for lunch at my hotel and I got….this#PeakDelhi https://t.co/Z8JcN8aWXJ pic.twitter.com/pr2tY25ag6— Nilanjan (@_Ludha) June 22, 2023

This is basic Green Salad that is served in every 5 star across India, unless specified. The first time I was told prepare this, I laughed because I thought I was getting played https://t.co/VCASlkChDx— लंगडा त्यागी (@paaplet_fry) June 23, 2023

If I ever become a dictator, first thing I’ll do is to ban salads https://t.co/vOEeIROR8e— Rishabh (@rishabhwarrierr) June 22, 2023

This is part of chakna package, not salad 😭 https://t.co/rMYS66plfF— ᔕᗩIᑎT ᗷOᒍᗩᑕK  (@ThBuckStopsHere) June 22, 2023

What do you think?

