Man Earning Rs 1.5 Lakh per Month 'Glamourises' Responsibilities Over 'iPhone' in Viral Twitter Post

Is the ambition of a 23-year-old to prioritise earning more and taking on responsibilities for their family, or is it to earn more for a luxurious lifestyle? Well, individuals may align themselves with either category, based on their unique needs and desires. Recently, a young man in his early twenties shared a similar experience on Twitter, revealing that he earns approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh per month, yet he chooses not to indulge in luxuries such as owning an iPhone, a car, or even his own house. His tweet, which ‘glamourised’ the importance of prioritising familial responsibilities over luxury, has gone viral, generating a wide range of reactions online.

Sushrut Mishra, the co-founder and content specialist at VC Media, a content production and marketing agency, recently shared his perspective on Twitter. Despite earning a substantial income every month, he expressed his lack of interest in indulging in luxurious expenditures. Mishra provided his justifications, highlighting the responsibilities he has as an Indian son who has “retired his parents," “paid the bills," and made “preparations" for his family’s future.

He even stated his motivation for sharing this on Twitter, writing, “I want to glamourize this." This elicited a mixed response on the platform, with some applauding his stance, while others questioned the need to glamourise what they considered to be basic.

I’m a 23yo with ₹1.5 lakh+ monthly income. Yet:- I don’t own any ‘Apple’- I don’t live on my own- I don’t have a bike/car Why? Responsibilities of an Indian son who:- Retired his parents- Pays all the bills- Plans for his family’s future I want to glamourize this. — Sushrut Mishra (@SushrutKM) June 9, 2023

In response, a user commented, “Even I have all the above responsibilities but not sure why it’s stopping you from owning a bike and apple products." Another user expressed the sentiment, saying, “We definitely need to glamourize the sons taking care of their families."

We definitely need to glamourize the sons taking care of their families.— Roshan Sharma (@RoshanCodes_) June 9, 2023

Have seen your journey bro, truly inspiring 👏🎉— Kavish (@Kavish_AI) June 9, 2023

Even I have all the above responsibilities but not sure why it’s stopping you to own bike and apple products.— ∆D ⚡ (@ashokdey_) June 9, 2023

More power to you, buddy!— Manbir (@manbirmarwah) June 9, 2023

Bhai ekdum sahi baat mention kiye ho. 👍— kothari_puneet (@express_option) June 9, 2023

Among those who expressed criticism towards Mishra, one user pointed out, “I understand your sense of responsibility, but it seems contradictory to say you can’t own any Apple product or car due to your responsibilities while also choosing to pay for a Twitter blue tick, which is not a necessity." Another user questioned the intention behind his tweet, stating, “Are you glamourizing the fact that you are looking after your parents or is it simply an act of obsessive attention-seeking?"

What’s there to glamourize in something so basic?— TechWhirl Ultimate (@TechWhirlUlt) June 9, 2023

