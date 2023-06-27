Man Ends Up With Padlocked Private Part After Ex Flees With Key, And Then...

A man had to pay the worst price for engaging in a weird kink with his girlfriend. He landed up with a padlock attached to his private part for months before he could remove it. We know how bizarre that sounds but having his private part padlocked was part of a kinky game that the Barcelona man engaged in with his girl. The key to the lock was held by the woman and she opened it only during sexual intimacy.

However, after three months of dating, the couple split and the woman fled with the key, leaving the anonymous man in a mess. After several futile attempts to get rid of the padlock by himself, the man visited a tattoo and piercing artist for help in getting it removed. The tattooist, known as La Tuerta Piercer online, shared footage of the incident on TikTok for her 603,000 followers. However, she kept the name and face of the man concealed as the man is only seen from his back in the video uploaded on TikTok.

Closer inspection of the padlock around the man’s private part revealed that the lock had rusted and that it would need extra care, effort and precision to get the poor man out of his bizarre situation. The man said the lock got rusty because he was showering for months since his girlfriend left him with the lock on. He also said that he had after some time been able to retrieve the key from the girl but by that time it was too late. The lock was so rusty that the key would not even go all the way in.

The tattoo specialist La Tuerta, with the help of her friend Alex finally managed to get the lock off with a few perfectly calculated hammer blows to it. She posted pics of herself holding the lock in her hand. If you think this was probably one in a million cases, be prepared for a surprise. The Tattoo artist said that they are used to coming across one such case in the studio every month. Well, we just hope that the person has come out of this mess, a wiser man.