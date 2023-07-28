Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives. With the launch of GPT-4 by OpenAI, the latest multimodal large language model, people are relying on AI from research assistance to generating social media captions and composing letters. But looks like GPT-4 has now ventured into a new realm of relationship advice.

A man shared his experience seeking relationship guidance from GPT-4, which has sparked intriguing discussions within the internet community. In a Reddit post that quickly gained popularity with 8.7k upvotes, the user sought guidance on how to apologise to his angry wife. Feeling lost after not telling his wife about a boys’ night out, he turned to AI for some damage control. The AI seemed to give a more heartfelt apology than the user himself. “Why’s GPT a better husband than I am?” the Reddit user wrote.

When asked to apologize on the user’s behalf, GPT-4 politely declined, explaining that, as an AI language model, it cannot perform actions on behalf of individuals. However, it offered a suggested apology message saying, “Sweetheart, I’m sorry for not telling you that I was going out with the boys. I should have communicated with you before making any plans. I understand that it must have made you feel neglected and disrespected, and for that, I apologize. I promise to be more considerate of your feelings and to communicate better in the future. Please forgive me.”

The user then asked to GPT-4 recommend a text message to send to his wife if she doesn’t respond. The AI suggested that he give his wife some “space" and send a message like, “Hey, just wanted to check in and see how you’re doing. Let me know if you need anything or if there’s anything I can do to help. Love you.”

The post sparked a lively debate in the comments section. Some users laughed it off, playfully nicknaming the AI “ChadGPT,” while others played the serious card, arguing that real emotions can’t be replaced by soulless bots.

A user humorously remarked, “ChadGPT about to steal your wife and raise your kids.”

Another user who disapproved of the use of open AI said, “If I was married and I found out my wife used a soulless, unfeeling chatbot to apologize for something, I’d be pissed. I wouldn’t want something to defuse my rage, I’d want an honest apology.”

Yet another user wrote, “You should ask ChatGPT for a spine.”

The comments section showcased a range of opinions, with some users sharing their own experiences using ChatGPT and others expressing skepticism about incorporating AI into personal lives.