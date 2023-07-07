Man Finds iPhone At Bottom Of Ocean And It Works As A New One

You never know what’s hidden beneath the ocean. In the case of diver Alex Schulz, who is the co-founder and CEO of 4ocean, the thing he found in shallow waters happened to be an iPhone. It didn’t take him long to learn the mobile device was miraculously in good working condition, making his discovery quite extraordinary. According to a report by Unilad, the man was diving in the Boca Raton Inlet located in South Florida, US. He was supposedly looking for trash unbeknownst that he was about to pick an expensive gadget.

The mobile device was reportedly sealed safely in a waterproof case and lying on the ocean bed. He was successful in tracing and contacting the owner and the gadget was safely returned. The diver spoke candidly about the extraordinary incident during an interview with WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando. According to him, people often hang out at Boca leaving behind a bunch of garbage. Usually, Alex finds beer cans, sunglasses, including other debris inside the water. He admitted to having found iPhones before but what made this case different was that the device was in working condition.

“I’ve found iPhones in the past but most of the time, they’re basically all locked up or the salt water has just kind of destroyed them. But this one was in a waterproof case," he explained. The phone was reportedly brought back to his office where the diver charged it and found an emergency number with the moniker “Mom".

Upon ringing up the number, Alex learned the original owner was the woman’s son. “Oh my god, I can’t believe you found my son’s phone. He lost it, you know, a few days ago," he recalled her reaction. The woman in question later arrived at 4ocean’s office to collect the gadget. Alex Schulz calls it an “amazing" experience.

Previously, the story of a man receiving his iPhone in working condition 10 months after dropping it in the water went viral on the internet. The phone was found by a man named Miquel Pacheco in the Wye River in Wales. He took the gadget home and dried it off completely before charging the device. Soon he was able to connect with its true owner and safely return the phone to them.