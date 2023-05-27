Man Finishes Non-veg Grill Platter In 27 Minutes, Here's How It Went

We have met so many people who are fond of food. They are usually known as foodies. In India, as well as in many parts of the world, we come across food bloggers who eat huge quantities of food in the name of challenges. Some of these challenges like the Baahubali thali challenge, Jolochip eating challenge, and consumption of all food items on the menus from different restaurants have become quite popular on social media. Today, let us introduce you to a man who finished eating a huge plate of calorie-rich food in just 27 minutes.

The man, named Max Stanford from Southwest England, finished a plate of 4500 calories in one go. The food items in the non-veg platter included fatty meat, steaks, sausages, onion rings, and BBQ chicken, among others. The video of the man consuming these junk food items went viral in no time. He created a record finishing off the monster meal, containing more than double the recommended daily calorie intake for women.

Although the feat amused many social media users, Max shared his bitter experience of undergoing the challenge, which to be precise was not enjoyable at all. He said that after eating the platter he had to lie down in a dark room. He felt very uncomfortable and was in extreme agony. “It was pretty late so I just chilled out,” he revealed.

Aaron King, the manager at Cattleman’s Steakhouse said, “I have seen other people finish it and the amount of time they took compared to him is incredible. It was quite shocking and impressive to see how quickly he did it.” He added that the actual rule of the platter was to finish the meal in 60 minutes to get it for free. If someone failed to gobble it all up within the stipulated time, then they have to pay £50.

According to Max, the only thing that saved him from his condition getting worse was the variety which he added to like a lot as well. He is compelled to wear loose trousers for comfort when doing such eating challenges. “I wear jogging bottoms and a t-shirt - but sometimes even then that gets pretty tight,” he disclosed.