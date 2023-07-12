Man Gets Just Rs 20 Refund After Cancelling Rs 13,820 Flight Ticket

Cancelling flight tickets can often be a disappointing experience due to the high costs and minimal refunds received. Even when cancelling shortly after booking, a significant portion of the payment is deducted, leaving little to be reimbursed. As a result, canceling flight tickets to many may seem futile and disheartening.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rahul Kumar had a similar experience when he had to cancel his airline ticket. He shared a screenshot of the refund amount he received, which was a mere Rs 20. The stark contrast between the original ticket price of Rs 13,820 and the negligible refund amount amused the internet and garnered a lot of attention.

Along with the picture, IAS officer tweeted, “Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund.” The cancellation charge for the airlines was Rs 11,800, the GI cancellation fee was Rs 1,200, and the convenience fee was Rs 800. Surprisingly, he only received Rs 20 back because the cancellation cost was Rs 13,800.

Check his post here:

Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund. pic.twitter.com/lcUEMVQBnq— Rahul Kumar (@Rahulkumar_IAS) July 10, 2023

The now-viral tweet, which was shared on Tuesday, July 11 has garnered over 5,200 likes. The post also elicited a wide range of responses from the internet users. “With this kind of liquidity you will need extra security sir,” IFS officer Parveen Kaswan commented.

With this kind of liquidity you will need extra security sir.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2023

“Donate it to a charity and claim tax returns!” a user suggested.

Donate it to a charity and claim tax returns! 😂— jatin (@jatinkrmalik) July 11, 2023

“I don’t process the refund in these cases. Let the seat get wasted .. rather than the airline selling it again to some other passenger,” a comment read.

I don't process the refund in these cases.Let the seat get wasted .. rather than the airline selling it again to some other passenger https://t.co/4KZV8p5TEk— Indranil (@TheBombayBombil) July 11, 2023

Check a few more tweets below:

O man wat a refund, how did you manage to get it! Hmmm IAS power 😉, by the way free tip, buy shares of the same airline, with this methodology of grabbing money, soon their eps may be mn/share 😎— Mayank Jha (@mayankjha76) July 11, 2023

Be grateful that they are not seeking money from you for troubling them with cancellation 😇— Sapt Rishi Singh (@SaptRishiSingh) July 11, 2023

Which airlines is this, I too want to book ticket and cancel it so that I plan my investments as well… this seems best financial planning 🤩🤣😂🤣— Kapil N (@IAmKapilN) July 11, 2023

You are lucky you got 20rs, I got a refund of 1 rupee and the airline also called to confirm if the I got the refund! 😀— mamta yadav (@mamtay3086) July 11, 2023

Never use an application for flight booking.Always pay extra 200Rs but book it directly with the airline.— dekheji (@kaatanchammach) July 11, 2023

Kumar’s cheerful take on his tiny return struck a chord with many, eliciting a flood of replies and funny suggestions for his limited money.