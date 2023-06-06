Man Hiding Face Under Cardboard Box For Robbery Commits This Blunder

A man from Miami Gardens, Florida, went for an unusual method to hide his identity during a robbery. Instead of a traditional mask or disguise, he decided to wear a cardboard box over his head while breaking into a phone repair store. The comical choice of disguise did not provide him much protection, as CCTV captured his face while he was trying to have a perfect view of the phone counter by removing the box over his head. The footage shows the man using a sharp object to break open a glass case and rapidly collecting phones, stuffing them into his bag. However, in the middle of the robbery, the man tried to adjust the box on his head, mistakenly revealing his face.

Jeremias Berganza, the shop owner, reviewed the CCTV footage and managed to catch a glimpse of the suspect’s face. In an interview with NBC6, Berganza stated that the robbery occurred around 4 am on Saturday and the criminal took 19 iPhones and USD 8,000 (around Rs 6.6 lakh) in cash.

Determined to solve the case, he took matters into his own hands and began investigating the shopping plaza, where his business is situated. Approaching various individuals, he inquired if they had seen the man from the video.

To his surprise, it turned out that the burglar was still within the vicinity, enjoying a drink with his friends at a liquor store.

Upon discovering the whereabouts of the burglar, Jeremias Berganza quickly contacted the Miami Gardens Police Department to report the theft. Thanks to his quick thinking and cooperation with law enforcement, the man was arrested by the authorities.

According to the publication, the suspect involved in the burglary is identified as 33-year-old Claude Vincent Griffin and he is now facing multiple charges. These include grand theft, burglary, criminal mischief, cocaine possession and resisting an officer without violence.

Griffin targeted the store multiple times during that night. Initially, he was captured on video wearing a mask and entering through a rear door, where he found a pair of gloves. The police stated that he then proceeded to the front counter, where he stole lottery tickets and several cartons of cigarettes.

Claude Vincent Griffin, after being caught by the police, was found in possession of multiple bags, including a sandwich bag containing cocaine, along with one of the stolen iPhones. Police reported that Grifin later confessed to the crime during the investigation.