Man Hosts Dinner Party, Asks Guests To Pay Rs 2,000 Each Later

Hosting a dinner party is an excellent opportunity to gather all of your friends and relax at home while having an enjoyable evening with amazing food and wine. Forget about spending a few bucks on Ubers, waiting for slow waiters, or paying a mandatory service charge, a dinner party at home is usually a far cheaper and easier option. That is, provided you don’t leave a bill for your pals to pay at the end of the night as one shocked dinner party guest did.

Despite showing up with a bottle of wine to share and an invitation to have them over, they were asked to cover the cost of the ingredients per person.

One of the guests vented out on the internet forum Mumsnet and said, “We were invited to a friend’s house for dinner. Took a bottle of good wine with us, we wouldn’t ever go empty-handed. We had a good meal, but they sent us a message after asking for money for each individual! This seemed insane to me, and I would never expect somebody to pay for their food if I asked them around!”

The majority of people were outraged by the message and agreed that the host was wrong for not informing them that they would have to pay for their food.

One of them commented, “Outrageous behaviour and incredibly rude," another wrote, “I would be absolutely mortified to know someone that tight." One more wrote, “If they couldn’t afford to host then they should have asked everyone over and to bring a plate of food.”

Some users have advised them to transfer the funds and then cancel the invitation to return the courtesy. One of them suggested, “Couldn’t you just text them back and say we’re hosting on x?" Another said, “Since the cost will be the same, shall we simply call it even?"

The original poster in the comments section stated that they’d been asked for a little more than £20 (around Rs 2,000) each. Someone joked and wrote, “Tell them the bottle of wine you took was £45.05 (around Rs 4,600)." So they do owe you five pounds. You’ll waive some because they’re such wonderful pals."