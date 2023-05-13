Man Invents Motorcycle That Runs on Beer, Internet Says, ‘Need More People Like Him’

Move over the EV revolution, this inventor has invented a motorcycle that could run on a beer. The man, Ky Michaelson, is already known for creating a rocket-powered toilet and a jet-powered coffee pot. Now, he has invented a beer-powered motorcycle at his garage in Minnesota, US. During an interaction with Fox 9, Ky opened up about his innate desire to build creative things. He loves to, “Do things that other people have never done in the past."

Wondering how the beer-powered motorcycle works?

The vehicle is said to have a 14-gallon keg with a heating coil rather than the usual gas-powered engine. This coil is suggested to heat beer up to 300 degrees for it to convert into super-heated steam. It gets collected in the nozzle which helps the motorcycle to propel forward. Ky highlighted how the prices of gas have gone up suggesting he found it better to use a drink as fuel to replace it. “The price of gas is getting up there. I don’t drink. I’m not a drinker, so I can’t think of anything better than to use it for fuel," he said.

Though the inventor hasn’t begun using the motorcycle on a daily basis, he revealed taking the vehicle to participate in local car shows. Surprisingly, his beer-powered invention has won first place at numerous shows. Ky hints that the bike can reach speeds up to 150 miles per hour.

He is planning to test the motorcycle on a drag strip after which the creation will reportedly land in the museum of his house. The inventor believes his unusual creation has great potential. Currently, it is in the early stage but Ky is happy that he has pieced the motorcycle together which he finds pretty cool. “We’re right in the early stages, but we got it. We got it built, and I think it looks pretty cool," he continued.

Many social media users are impressed by Ky Michaelson’s inventions who is also dubbed as ‘Rocketman’ among his admirers. “We need more people like him,” said one person. Another added, “The ‘Rocketman’ is a local legend. Another awesome idea he brought to life! It’s alive.”