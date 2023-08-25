Man Lists 7 Reasons For Turning Down US Job Offer And Choosing India

Indians often seek lucrative job offers in foreign lands after they complete their university degree. Every year many Indian students fly to foreign countries to pursue higher studies or make a career for themselves. Some even decide to settle there. But, one Indian man begs to differ. Despite getting an offer to pursue his career as a software engineer in the US, he decided not to leave his hometown, India. The man named Aanshul Sadaria is currently working as a software engineer at Google in Bengaluru. The techie listed seven reasons in a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) as to why he chose to hook his roots to India and not abroad.

Aanshul Sadaria dropped the line-up of consecutive posts on August 18 and since then it has sparked numerous reactions on the microblogging platform. Presumably answering one of the most asked questions he faced in life, the techie wrote, “From Google, a lot of folks from my batch left for the US. I could as well. But I didn’t!” He added that his decision was “not exactly” because of patriotism, but more because he lost his father in 2021 and wanted to live closely with his family.

"Bhaiya, why did you not go to the US? Didn't you get an opportunity?"From Google, a lot of folks from my batch left for US. I could as well. But I didn't! Patriotism? Not exactly. I lost my father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to my family! ❤️ — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

Speaking about whether he wishes to land a job in the US, Aanshul Sadaria revealed that he might, but only for a few years to understand the working culture of the US and also because he was a travel enthusiast. “But ultimately, I would want to settle back in India only,” he wrote. The techie continued that living in India was amazing owing to lesser daily costs like house rents.

"Would you ever go to the US in future along with your family?"Perhaps. For a few years, just to get a taste of US working culture and because I am a travel freak. But ultimately, I would want to settle back in India only. 🫶 — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

"People say the same thing and then never come back." 😒Quite true. And I can't comment much on that because I haven't worn those shoes. But hypothetically, I feel the standard of living in India can be amazing with lower regular costs like house rent, etc. 🤩 — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

Talking about the other advantages India offers, Aanshul Sadaria wrote, “It is quite easier to get house help here and when you are raising a family, it is much better to stay close to people who actually love you unconditionally. Private education is cheaper here. Public education is better there. Healthcare is cheaper and better… it is much easier here to get prescribed medicines for fever, and other common issues. I have heard work culture is better there but if you are part of MNC, there won’t be a huge difference here and there.”

It is quite easier to get house help here and when you are raising a family, it is much better to stay close to people who actually love you unconditionally.Private education is cheaper here. Public education is better there. 📚 — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

Healthcare is cheaper and better here ignoring some rare outliers. It is much easier here to get prescribed medicines for fever, and other common issues. 💉💊I have heard work culture is better there but if you are part of MNC, there won't be a huge difference here and there. — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

Aanshul Sadaria gave the example of some techies who are forced to return to India for various social and compulsive reasons. Though he wishes to work in Europe for a considerable period of time, he is willing to come back to India later on. “Not because I love India as a stateless entity. But because I love everything that my country offers me. And I think that is another definition of patriotism,” he concluded.

Lately, I have seen a lot of Indian techies returning back to their home country for various reasons ranging from social to compulsive ones like visa. ✈️Having said that, I would like to work in Europe for a few years but strongly see myself coming back to India for good. — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

Why? Not because I love India as a stateless entity. But because I love everything that my country offers me. 😌And I think that is another definition of patriotism. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/baRzFQKyYp — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

Social media users flocked to the comments sections. A majority of them supported Aanshul Sadaria’s decision. While one user wrote, “This is so much relatable. Thanks for sharing!” another quipped, “I returned to India from Ireland and would never move out of India again. The housing, the cost of living, Indian food, and the medical facilities in India are 1000 times much better here in India.” “Stayed in the USA, now in the UK but ultimately planning to be back to India. No country can match what India offers,” summed up a third individual.

This is so much relatable 🔥 thanks for sharing!— Swapnil (@SBabladkar) August 18, 2023

I returned to India from Ireland and would never move out of India again.The housing, the cost of living, Indian food and the medical facilities in India are 1000 times much better here in India. — JS (@TheSaffronFight) August 22, 2023

Stayed in USA, now in UK but ultimately planning to be back to India.. No country can match what India offers!!— Rohit (@RohitK04) August 22, 2023

What are your thoughts on this topic?