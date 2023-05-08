Man Meets Prince William And Kate Middleton On Subway, Internet Thinks It's 'Scripted'

The coronation of King Charles was a display of British royalty. The event, which was every bit of royal grandness, attracted eyeballs from across the globe. While it would be easier to assume that the life of a British royal is all about grand things, this video by a popular British TikTok influencer is here to change it all. Francis Bourgeois has caused quite a stir online with a recent video which shows him walking through a station in London to catch a train. What makes the video particularly interesting is the fact that he ends up meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton on the subway. In the video, the royal couple can be seen talking to people while Bourgeois sits in his seat, capturing the moment on camera. While some people were thrilled to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interacting with the public, others thought the clip is scripted.

The couple shakes hands with Bourgeois and says, “Very nice to meet you." In response, Bourgeois says, “Nice to meet you. I hope you enjoyed the Elizabeth Line."

Sharing the video on his social media pages, Bourgeois described the Elizabeth Line sprint at Tottenham Court Road as a pleasant experience once you get used to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Bourgeois (@francis_bourgeois43)

The video has received over 6 million views since it was shared a few days ago. While some find it genuine and heart-warming, others doubt its authenticity.

A user jokingly wrote, “Wow, William and Kate got to meet a true celebrity! What a lucky day for them.”

While another user noticed how the royal couple stopped and waited for Bourgeois to say something, “The way they fully stopped and sat there a moment waiting for him to say something lol.”

A third user seemed to be excited about the unexpected collaboration, “The Collaboration We Never Thought We Needed.”

One user described the moment as, “The most British thing I’ve ever seen.”

Some people were sceptical about the encounter between Francis Bourgeois and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. One person wrote, “Shouldn’t this be tagged as paid promotion”

Another person thought that the whole interaction was scripted, “He was not wearing the head camera initially! Fully scripted.”

“Sorry, but this does not look real,” felt a third person.

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked stunning as they joined the Royal Family for the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camila on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News here