Man Names Daughter After His High School Crush And The Reason Will Surprise You

Our names often symbolise our cultural heritage, family traditions or reflect our parents’ personal preferences. However, a story has surfaced online where a young girl discovered that she was named after her father’s high school crush. In a viral Reddit post, the young girl faced a significant dilemma about whether she should reveal the truth to her mother. The girl shared, “My father confessed to naming me after his old high school crush and I’m conflicted."

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

Explaining the initial context of the conversation with her father, the young girl told that a few days ago, she was speaking to him over a phone call, where they delved into various topics without any specific direction. And the discussion organically led them to the subject of the girl’s name. It wasn’t until she realised that she only knew one other person with the same name that she became curious and decided to ask her father about its origin. Her father finally divulged the truth to her. He admitted that her name came from his high school crush, but the reason wasn’t that his crush went away. Instead, he shared that this crush of his was a remarkable woman who had no interest in dating or getting involved with any guys in their school. She was solely focused on her academic pursuits, always prioritizing her schoolwork and determined to succeed. He greatly respected her because of her strong sense of direction and determination.

“When my mother was pregnant with me, my parents were throwing around names and my father insisted I was a (my name), my mother didn’t argue and she liked it," she exclaimed.

It was a surprising revelation for her, but it also brought a unique connection between her name and her father’s admiration for a remarkable woman from his past. The anonymous girl also mentioned that her mother had “absolutely no clue" of the situation, but it doesn’t really matter since her parents got divorced when she was 9.

During their conversation at that time, the daughter experienced a sense of pride in being named after someone her father deeply admired. “While speaking with him at that moment I felt proud to be named after someone he held so much respect, but now looking back I don’t necessarily feel as happy and proud. I can’t pinpoint my entire toolings about it at this time but it’s almost a sense of guilt for my mother. Like the weight of that burden transferred from my father’s shoulders to mine? Maybe it’s just the fact it was my father’s crush?" she wrote.

In a Reddit community named TrueOffMyChest, the woman also shared that she was “very close" to her father. But now they find themselves grappling with mixed emotions. She expressed, “I can talk to him about anything whether it’s good or bad. He is and always has been patient, caring, and understanding while also being a slightly overprotective and the more logical parent."

