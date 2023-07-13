Man On Mission To Reverse Age Ends Plasma Swaps with Teenage Son After No Benefits

Tech mogul Bryan Johnson, known for his biohacking endeavours, has announced that he will no longer be exchanging plasma with his teenage son due to the lack of detected benefits. Johnson, who has been on a personal quest to reverse his biological age, has implemented a rigorous routine that includes daily exercise, a strict vegan diet of 1,977 calories per day, and consuming over 100 supplements. However, the 45-year-old recently declared on Twitter the discontinuation of blood swaps with his son.

In his tweet, Johnson said that he has completed six rounds of therapy involving young plasma exchanges, with one exchange per month and one with his son. He evaluated various biomarkers from biofluids, devices, and imaging, but did not observe any benefits. He mentioned that young plasma exchange might be helpful for older populations or specific conditions, but it doesn’t seem to provide additional benefits in his case on top of his existing treatments.

He also mentioned that he is still waiting for his father’s results from the therapy.

Discontinuing therapy: completed 6, 1L young plasma exchanges. 1x/mo (1 w/ my son). Evaluated biomarkers from biofluids, devices and imaging, no benefits detected. Young plasma exchange may be beneficial for biologically older populations or certain conditions. Does not in my… — Zero (@bryan_johnson) July 5, 2023

Johnson, who spends $2 million (Rs 16,41,64, 800) on his daily routine overseen by a team of 30 doctors, had previously undergone blood transfusions with a stranger. This time, however, he decided to involve his 17-year-old son, Talmage, and his 70-year-old father, Richard, in the process. Richard and Talmage had a litre of their blood extracted, which was then converted into plasma as well as red and white blood cells and platelets. Talmage’s plasma was infused into Johnson’s veins, while Johnson’s plasma was given to Richard.

Bryan Johnson embarked on his anti-ageing mission, named Project Blueprint, after selling his payment processing company, Braintree Payment Solutions, to eBay for $800 million (More than Rs 65 billion) in cash. His journey began following a period of personal struggles that included a divorce and substantial weight gain. These experiences led to depression, suicidal thoughts and violent mood swings, which he likened to battling an internal demon that took years to overcome.

Johnson shared his deep concern saying, “We are quite literally mad as a species.” He questioned how we can expect to address larger issues like saving the planet or ensuring our survival as a species if we can’t find harmony within our own bodies.

To tackle this problem, he suggested adopting a data-driven approach. Instead of being guided solely by emotions, he advocated for making decisions about eating and sleeping habits based on factual information. By prioritizing data over subjective feelings, he believed we could bring about positive change and improve our overall well-being.