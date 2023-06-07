Man Ordering Coffee From Zomato While Sitting At Starbucks to Save Money is Jugaad At its Best

Coffee giant Starbucks is known for its variety in drinks. From lattes to frappes, the outlet serves it all. However, one thing which is often seen as a disadvantage is the hefty prices that the brand charges for its products. However, this one person had a trick to enjoy the best of Starbucks coffee at a minimal price. What he did has many people amused.

Twitter user ‘Sandeep Mall’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how he was sitting at Starbucks and wanted to have a coffee worth Rs 400. However, there was a Zomato deal on the same coffee for Rs 190. Therefore, to save his money, he ordered the same coffee while sitting at Starbucks and gave the same address. “The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck. ये वाला business अपनी अक्ल से completely out of course है।” Sandeep wrote on Twitter.

The tweet has now gone viral with multiple responses. Not only are netizens impressed but some also find this hard to believe.

Here, have a look at the viral tweet.

Sitting at Starbucks - coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck. ये वाला business अपनी अक्ल से completely out of course है।— Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) June 6, 2023

For all those who think this tweet is made up or story- Mentos khao dimag ki ghanti bajao https://t.co/7AhAGoNquU pic.twitter.com/ragKIp6kAc— Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) June 7, 2023

“Looks like someone found a way to get coffee at half the price and with home delivery too! Who needs business acumen when you’ve got Zomato skills?” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “In a fancy restaurant you pay for the fancy decor , the ambience

Since you occupy 4 sq feet of real estate for almost 3 hours, works out to almost 400 Rs, considering a monthly rental of 1,20,000.”

OMG seriously still after giving 50% of discount on a #Starbucks coffee i hesitate to order it. very overrated and overpriced coffee on this planet earth. https://t.co/trSY0IPw5Q— K (@tweetsbyhk) June 7, 2023

This is Jugaad in true sense! — Shreela Roy (@sredits) June 7, 2023

Brilliant !! Out of course— Anand Aggala (@aggala) June 6, 2023

Seriously??? This is hilarious..I don’t go to Starbucks but should definitely try it now — Manali Kulkarni (@BeingManaliK) June 7, 2023

