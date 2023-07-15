Man Orders Camera Lens Worth Rs 90,000 Online, Receives Quinoa Seeds In Package

E-commerce websites attract customers by offering big discounts on electronic items and other products. People flock to these websites to get their favourite product in some new deal, but sometimes what they get is disappointment only. There are several instances when people have received bizarre things after ordering something different on e-commerce websites. The same happened to a man who ordered a photography lens worth Rs 90,000 from Amazon. While the person, identified as Arun Kumar Meher, was expecting a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens, he allegedly found some quinoa seeds inside the delivered package. Shocked and disgusted at the package, Meher lashed out at Amazon, highlighting the scam.

Meher shared a picture of the received item and attached it to his first tweet. The box which held the quinoa seeds was actually of Sigma lenses, as per the brand name imprinted on it. The package was already open when it reached its destination. Sharing details of his experience, Meher wrote, “I ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, but they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by Amazon and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened.”

Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap. pic.twitter.com/oED7DG18mn— Arun Kumar Meher (@arunkmeher) July 6, 2023

In the subsequent tweet, Meher called on the e-commerce giant to solve the issue as soon as possible. He asked Amazon to refund the money if they were unable to resend the ordered lens. “Amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place? This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap,” Meher noted.

@amazonIN @amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place. This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money.— Arun Kumar Meher (@arunkmeher) July 6, 2023

Amazon India replied to the comment. “We get you’re upset. We’d like to help you with this, please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist,” the tweet read.

We get you're upset. We'd like to help you with this, please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information. -Abdul https://t.co/0DYU4KXlMM— Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 13, 2023

Several people came out in Meher’s support and narrated similar instances. According to a user, they received a sewing machine from an online store last year after ordering a Sigma 150-600 lens.

Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn't even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine— Girija Panigrahi (@PanigrahiGirija) July 13, 2023

To avoid such scams, an individual suggested every e-commerce website make a new rule of unpacking the packages in front of the delivery executive when the item is worth more than Rs 1,000.

Why not make it unpack in front of delivery persons for items more than 1000 Rs.— oppili (@oppili_14) July 14, 2023

A person cautioned that people should go to offline outlets to purchase high-value products instead of ordering them online. “Earlier my cut-off was 5k but now I wouldn’t order anything above 2k online,” the comment read.

Unable to understand this trend of buying high value items through online retail…..earlier my cut off was 5k …now I wouldn't order anything above 2k online….90k dude….I am amazed— Ex Associate Prof @ Akhand Russia..want MSP 4 weed (@Nitin93363262) July 13, 2023

After surfacing on the microblogging platform, the original tweet has received more than 500 likes, and 280 retweets.