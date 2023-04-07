Man Orders iPhone From Amazon, Receives 'Black Plastic Dummy' Instead

Ordered an iPhone but received something else - This seems to be a global issue now. We have heard many instanced where people bought a gadget but received a rock instead, or something else. Now, in a similar instance, a man ordered iPhone from Amazon but received a ‘black plastic’ dummy instead. Twitter user Anish took to the micro blogging platform and shared images of the same. He informed how the online shopping website is now refusing to pay him back.

Sharing the images, he wrote, “I returned the product immediately and raised this issue on @amazonIN customer care. I was told that they will investigate this issue. The product return was done on 24th of march. Till this date there was no progress from @amazonIN’s end."

He further mentioned that he kept following up from his end and was told to wait till 6th April for investigation to complete. When he called them up again they said they can’t help me and won’t refund him back. “I paid around INR 82,000/- and I was treated like this!" he wrote.

This angered many people online. The post has also gone viral with over 87K views. “I used to record unboxing of expensive orders. But now Open Box Delivery is a good solution. The delivery associate will unbox the package in front of customer. Only upon checking, the customer will accept the order. In your case @amazonIN should help you to get it resolved," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The same thing happened to me earlier…..i ordered @Sennheiser earphones and got an empty box ….. After contacting @amazonIN they refused for a replacement or refund….. After that i stopped buying from @amazonIN …..and from now i always record before unboxing anything ordered online……this happens only in countries like India….. Never happened to me in the US or the UK."

Many people gave suggestion as to how the problem could be resolved.

