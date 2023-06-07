Man Peeling Bananas Before Weighing Them At Store Is Money Saving Skill Pro Max

Every person who takes savings seriously has at one point or another tried their best to adopt some cost-cutting measures. In a money-saving attempt taken to the extreme, a woman recently revealed her boyfriend’s unique hack for purchasing bananas at Woolworths. The unconventional method caught the attention of many after the girlfriend shared a video of the incident on TikTok, leaving viewers both amused and perplexed. The video captioned, “How my frugal boyfriend saves money on his bananas," showcases the boyfriend’s unorthodox approach. In the footage, he can be seen selecting a banana from the produce section, peeling off its skin, and neatly placing the exposed fruit into a plastic bag.

With his modified banana in hand, the couple confidently proceed to the self-serve checkouts. Upon reaching the checkout counter, the boyfriend confidently weighs the now skinless banana on the scales. Taking advantage of the banana’s reduced weight, he successfully pays less for the peeled fruit, demonstrating his money-saving skills in action. If this is a life hack or not, it is up to each viewer to decide for themselves.

While some viewers found the hack both amusing and ingenious, others were left scratching their heads, reported LADbible. They were unsure whether this method was a genuine cost-cutting strategy or simply a playful act. Nevertheless, the video quickly garnered attention on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and opinions on the boyfriend’s unconventional approach to buying bananas. “Is that even legal? Just steal the banana you can save more," a comment on the TikTok clip read.

DailyMail also reported that some people remarked that this was a huge red flag in a relationship. To them, this was no life hack or frugality. They branded it as being a “penny pincher” A comment read, “That’s not frugal, that’s a Penny pincher.”

Another comment reportedly read, “Real frugal people weigh them without a bag.”

Talking about a frugal lifestyle, a Seattle couple in their 50s uncovered an extraordinary lifestyle that allows them to pursue their travel dreams. By embracing an unconventional approach, Angelyn and Richard Burk have turned cruise ships into their permanent residence, showcasing an inspiring example of adventurous and cost-effective living. Rather than being confined to a traditional home with a mortgage, the Burks have found that residing on cruise ships offers significant financial advantages. Unilad highlighted their remarkable story on Instagram, shedding light on their unique journey that began in May 2021. Contrary to popular belief, achieving their dream of extensive travel doesn’t require a hefty price tag. In fact, it can be accomplished for as little as $43.92 (roughly Rs 3,500).

The couple has embarked on incredible adventures across the globe, setting foot in diverse locations such as Singapore, Italy, Canada, and the Bahamas, and even undertaking a remarkable 51-day voyage from Seattle to Sydney.