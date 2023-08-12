Man Performs Bizarre Stunts in Delhi Metro Leaving People Perplexed, Video Goes Viral

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a man performing bizarre stunts inside the Delhi metro. A Reddit user took to the micro blogging site and shared the video. Wearing sunglasses and holding his mobile phone, the man can be seen bending backwards again and again. Further into the video, the man pretends to take a selfie as he starts loitering in the same coach.

It seems like the man is performing some act but it is too weird. Many people can be seen looking at him all perplexed but nobody really knows as to what he is doing. Towards the end of the video, the man stands on one leg and tries to go round. However, he fails. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with multiple responses. “Reels-19, a new type of internet virus has appeared shortly after exterminating Tik-tok virus. It is similar to Tik-tok, but with vibrant color logo, instead of dull black,blue and red logo. People who are chronically online and/or insane, and kids will be very prone to this disease. There are no current lockdowns nor vaccines to this,” mockingly wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “Desi Matrix starring “kirana Reeves.”

