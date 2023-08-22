Man Pissed At Parents Bringing Kids To Comedy Shows And We Can Totally Relate

Imagine you’re out with your partner, friends or colleagues, ready for a night of laughter at a stand-up comedy show or a movie you have been eagerly waiting to watch. The last thing you want is a toddler crying. Well, that is exactly what happened to a Reddit user at Nishant Suri’s standup comedy show. He took to the social media site and narrated his ordeal about a toddler who ruined the experience for him.

Posted just about two days ago, the user’s angry and frustrated write-up reveals that a couple had brought their one-year-old baby to a comedy show that he was attending. “Went to Nishant Suri’s show yesterday and a very dumb set of people decided it was okay to bring their 1-year-old toddler there. I mean, I understand crying kids in planes are something one cannot help, and kids running around a pub/bar/restaurant is somewhat common these days although a safety hazard," he wrote.

Take a look at the Reddit post:

The user goes on to share that the toddler’s babbling became a major distraction for everyone around. Adesh, another performer who was performing the opening act of the show before inviting Suri, didn’t hold back from pointing out the parents and how their baby was ruining that evening.

The user claims that the performer was also frustrated and audiences cheered for him as he called out the parents. He goes on to ask, “If I were a parent and my kid behaved this way, I’d be mortified and want to vanish. So for parents to take up space in places where their kid has no business, is an absurd level of entitled and inconsiderate behaviour."

“If there are any parents here with 0 brain cells, reading this, do NOT take your child everywhere. Choosing to be parents comes with a sacrifice of your previous lifestyle. You are not supposed to be enjoying your a** off while your kid is yelling, wailing, babbling at places they shouldn’t be. The world didn’t sign up to hear your little demon screeching. It’s annoying and makes you look like a jack ass," he wrote.

The user concluded his post by calling it a little lesson on basic self-awareness. As soon as this post was shared, many other Reddit users shared it, liked it, and commented with their own similar stories.

One person recalled a movie screening where a couple brought their 3-year-old daughter. He said that she chatted through the entire movie, asking questions like a live commentary. She even played loud games on her dad’s smartphone.

Even more bizarre was an incident shared by a user who recalled that once, a few kids sat on the bar counter sipping juice while their mothers enjoyed their drinks.

Among these comments calling out the irresponsible behaviour of parents, a user shared that in their home, going to the cinema was a grown-up affair. “I wasn’t taken to the cinemas till I was 12 or 13. I could watch television at home as a kid. The movie-watching experience was strictly reserved for the adults while all the cousins were rounded up and allowed to chill in one of the houses creating havoc under the supervision of a grandparent," read the comment.

Many others in the discussion shared these sentiments, appreciating the need for some ground rules when it comes to taking kids to places meant for adults.