Man Plays Titanic Song On Plane Not Realising His Co-Passenger Is Kate Winslet

Ever had a cringe-worthy moment that made you want to vanish into thin air? Content creator Chris Olsen knows the feeling all too well. He recently shared a hilarious video recounting his awkward encounter with none other than Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet on a flight from Cannes to London. In a twist of fate, Olsen unknowingly played Celine Dion’s legendary anthem from Titanic, “My Heart Will Go On," out loud, oblivious to the fact that Winslet was seated next to him.

As Chris Olsen boarded the plane, he mistakenly sat in the second row instead of his assigned seat in the third row. He settled in next to a woman occupying the window seat, with an empty middle seat between them. The content creator prepared to relax and listen to music, with Celine Dion’s songs on his mind as she cancelled her recent tour. Little did he know that his choice of music would soon turn awkward.

“What I don’t realise is that my AirPods are not yet connected so Celine starts playing out loud. I’m just kind of like skipping through her top hits at this moment like It’s All Coming Back to Me Now plays for a second, I Surrender plays for a second, My Heart Will Go On plays for a little bit and this is all happening out loud but I don’t realise it," Chris Olsen further explained.

However, the embarrassment for Olsen was far from over. Just when he thought he had avoided any major mishap, he noticed the passenger in the window seat continuously looking at him. Curiosity sparked in his mind and he couldn’t help but wonder, “Is she a fan?"

A flight attendant approached Chris Olsen and inquired about his seat number, leading to the realisation that he had been sitting in the wrong row. As he stood up and apologised to the woman in the window seat, he couldn’t help but acknowledge that she ‘looks familiar’.

Trying to recall if he had ever met her before or had a similar encounter, Olsen’s attention was drawn to a script placed in the woman’s bag. He discreetly snapped a photo of her side profile and as he examined the image, a sudden realization struck him, that he was sitting next to the Oscar Winner Kate Winslet

Olsen posted his hilarious mishap accompanied by an all-caps caption that read, “KATE IF YOU SEE THIS IM SORRY I DIDN’T KNOW."

Adding more evidence to his suspicion, content creator Chris Olsen shared a compelling photo that seems to confirm his encounter with none other than Kate Winslet on the flight. In the picture, her distinctive jacket, identical to the one the renowned actress was spotted wearing at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, is seen draped over the plane seat. Moments like these remind us how unpredictable life can be, even at 30,000 feet in the air.