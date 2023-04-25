Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Amid A Major League Baseball Match And Then…

The Internet is filled with proposal videos, showing people planning huge events to express their love to their partners. Recently, one such video is making a huge buzz on the internet. In the clip, a man is seen running into the middle of the baseball field to propose to his girlfriend. It has now taken social media by storm. This man named Ricardo Juarez jumped into the field, while the players continued to play in the background. He gallantly spread his arms and knelt to offer the ring to her girlfriend in front of tens of thousands of baseball fans.

The caption of the video reads, “She said Yes… La Amo”.

Unfortunately, security guards rushed and tackled Juarez before he could finish his proposal to his girlfriend, Ramona Saavedra, who was sitting in the audience. The heartbreaking scene and Juarez being led off the pitch in handcuffs are both captured on video by bystanders.

The audience cheered and hooted over the romantic gesture of the couple. People whipped out their phones to record the memorable moment. Despite security tackling him at the time, things worked out for him when Saavedra finally said, “Yes." This incident occurred at the LA Dodgers’ opening-night Major League Baseball game. The video has been shared on Twitter as well. So far, it has accumulated over 11.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

The happy couple later confirmed their relationship via social media. Ramona Saavedra posted the picture in which she can be seen wearing an engagement ring to make their relationship official.

Many users have now commented on the picture. One user wrote, “Bro took that hit like a CHAMP! BOOM! Hahahahahaha congrats!”. Another user wrote, “I was wondering what happened, I am so happy for you!!!! Congratulations! #WORTHIT”. One user wrote, “Don’t know you my guy, but much respect for going all out for your girl”. Another user commented, “Congrats, man! Hope you ain’t sore today lol Go Dodgers!”. The third user wrote, “The tackle was unnecessary but mission accomplished on both sides”. One user also added, “Omg I bet she was crying I would have been! Crazy but congratulations. God bless your marriage”.

