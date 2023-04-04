Man Pulls Out King Cobra From A Closet With Bare Hands; Watch Viral Video

Snakes are one of the most feared reptiles around the world. Among the lethal serpents out there, King Cobra tops the list. Forget tackling them, the mere sight of a Cobra is enough to make someone shiver with horror. Recently, a man seen conquering this fear and dealing with a Cobra like a pro was tweeted. In the clip, the man is taking out the Cobra from the closet of an almirah. He took the serpent out from its tail. When the reptile took out its hood to bite him, he started wrapping it around his arm. His friends were amazed at his skill and started laughing.

The video follows this man holding the snake’s head and then taking it out of his house. He then carefully puts it in a bag. Social media users were stunned by how the man took the Cobra head-on with no weapons. Users were also shocked by the fact that there was no fear on the man’s face and he just took on the snake like the back of his hand. Tweeted on March 28, this video garnered more than 1,02,000 views. The caption of the video reads, “Seems like he has done this way too many times”.

seems like he done this way too many times pic.twitter.com/UIdnI2UyAy— Humans Are Metal (@HumanAreMetal) March 28, 2023

One user tweeted that it looks like this is another technique for rescuing and relocating snakes.

@bio_beatriz mira, otra técnica para rescate y reubicación de serpientes ajjaj— brujonagual (@brujonagual) March 29, 2023

Another user informed us that every person living in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia is an expert in removing snakes and spiders.

Every Filipino, Malaysian and Indonesian person is a expert on snake and spider removal.— It’s Blue (@FartRocker166) March 29, 2023

In the past also there have been several instances where people didn’t find the Cobra scary. Last year, a conservationist shared a video on Instagram where he saved a giant Cobra. In the video, the snake was coiled in front of a scooty. The man tried to lift the serpent out with the help of a screwdriver, but it started hissing at him. Undeterred by it, the man remained calm and kept trying his best to remove the snake from the scooty. Finally, after some time, he took out the snake with bare hands.

Several onlookers had captured this incident on their smartphones.

