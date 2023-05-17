Man Races Against Time To Visit 7 Wonders Of The World In Less Than A Week

Visiting the Seven Wonders of the World is surely one thing everyone has hoped to do. Jamie McDonald from Britain made his dream a reality. What’s more, is that he managed to attempt a Guinness World Record in the process. Jamie travelled the globe to visit the Seven Wonders in just six days, 16 hours and 14 minutes. Also known online as the ‘Adventureman’, he managed to visit the Seven Wonders of the World with the help of Travelport, a travel technology company. He is now awaiting confirmation about his attempt from the Guinness World Records.

Jamie has dropped a clip of his adventures on Instagram. The Adventureman managed to pass through four continents. He landed in nine countries and travelled on 13 flights, 9 buses, 4 trains, 16 taxis and one toboggan to cover almost 22,856 miles. The Great Wall of China was the first stop. Jamie then visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, Petra in Jordan and the Colosseum in Rome. For the final leg of his whirlwind trip, Jamie visited South America. He stopped over at the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Brazil and the ancient site of Machu Picchu in Peru, before ending his tour in Mexico’s Chichén Itzá.

From nearly missing his train in New Delhi to being late for his flight from Rome to Rio, Jamie McDonald had his fair share of mishaps in his Guinness World Record Attempt.

“Ready. Steady. Guinness World Record Attempt, Go,” Jamie captioned the video.

Jamie McDonald’s fans were left impressed by the clip. “Amazing, congratulations! Very cool,” one user wrote.

“Wow that is bonkers and epic at the same time!!” a comment read.

Many found the video to be extremely engaging. “This was one of the most engaging and exciting videos I’ve seen in a long while!“ an individual commented.

As reported by the Mirror, Jamie decided to embark on the record-shattering trip to raise funds for the Superhero Foundation, which supports families of people with disabilities. As a child, he was diagnosed with syringoma, a rare spinal condition and doctors warned his family that Jaime could lose the ability to walk. He managed to improve his health with the help of medical professionals when he was nine.

The Adventureman told the media outlet that while the trip left him with little time to explore the Seven Wonders, he still got “a huge shock of endorphins, like a shot of coffee.”

Jamie also revealed that the Taj Mahal holds a special place in his heart. “When we saw the Taj Mahal, I cried. I have never cried at any building before. It was that beautiful,” he said.

This is not the only attempt to create a record of travelling to the Seven Wonders. In 2019, YouTuber Simon Wilson visited the Seven Wonders of the World in six days, nine hours and three minutes.