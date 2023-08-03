Man Recreates Carnatic Version Of Barbie Girl Song, Internet Says ‘Better Than Original’

Excerpt: Mahesh Raghvan created a South Indian version of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ song from 1997. “Here’s a Carnatic Mix of Barbie Girl by Aqua!" he wrote in the caption of his post.

Caption: The Internet was impressed with the Carnatic version of the song.

Ever since the highly-anticipated film Barbie was globally released on July 21, it has taken social media by storm. The movie’s popularity has transcended boundaries, from Google embracing an all-pink theme to audiences donning an all-pink attire while watching the film. The global release of the film has truly ignited a pink frenzy on social media. Amidst all this hype, a video has emerged on social media that beautifully portrays a Carnatic version of the iconic ‘Barbie Girl’ song.

The video, posted by Instagram user Mahesh Raghvan, a talented music producer and performer, features his creative innovation of Aqua’s famous track from the year 1997. Mahesh’s South Indian version of the song adds a unique cultural twist to the original tune, garnering significant attention and praise on social media platforms. As the Barbie fever continues to spread, this innovative musical adaptation has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. “Here’s a Carnatic Mix of Barbie Girl by Aqua! If you like what you hear, do let me know in the comments,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video displaying the Mahesh playing Carnatic version of the song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Raghvan (@followingmahesh)

Posted on July 24, the video has garnered 3.1 million views and the count is still increasing. Internet users praised the musician’s skills in the comments section and even called his Carnatic recreation jaw-dropping and some even named Barbie “Barbie Kumari.”

“Jaws dropped! Nadhaswaram, Carnatic violin, Thavil, Veena… this is a Carnatic masterpiece! With an EDM foundation. We are so proud to call you our own,” said an individual.

One of the Instagram users mentioned it to be way better than the original, “This Barbie song is way better than original song.”

Another comment read, “Happiness is listening to something epic like this and having fun.”

A few weeks back, a YouTube channel, popular for playfully deconstructing songs, posted an extraordinary rendition of the song ‘Barbie Girl,’ performed by the late country legend, Johnny Cash. Using Artificial Intelligence technology, the man flawlessly recreated Cash’s iconic voice, infusing a pop classic.

Listen to the recreated music here:

What truly captivated the audience was the opening line, “Hello, I’m not Johnny Cash.” Barbie continues to win hearts globally. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey among others.