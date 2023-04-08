Man Riding Bike In River — We Have Officially Seen Everything

Social media is swamped with eccentric content, and one can never know what they stumble upon next. Adding to the long list of such posts, here’s a video showing a man riding a motorcycle through a river. Can’t believe it? Wait till you watch it yourself. The video was posted on Twitter with a caption calling it a “perfect example of ‘Where there is a will there’s a way’". The now-viral video opens to show a man riding a bike. With a black backpack on his shoulder, no shoes on his feet and his pants folded up, the man can be seen descending down a plank and taking his bike into the river. Next, the thing you know he is riding his bike in the river. What might leave you stunned is the fact that he is not only riding the bike in the river but is also taking turns carefully, as if he knows the route by heart. This only indicates that presumably this path is used by him daily.

“The perfect example of ‘Where there is a will there’s a way’. Any thoughts about this? Very clever or just very risky?” read the caption posted with the video.

The perfect example of "Where there is a will there's a way" Thoughts about this? Very clever or just very risky? pic.twitter.com/FgYfaFlOtt— MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) April 6, 2023

Apart from claiming it to be “risky”, several users pointed out that he had a properly planned out route in that river. A user wrote, “Obviously risky. What happens to the engine if the water enters the exhaust?”

Obviously risky. What happens to the engine if the water enters the exhaust?— Rishabh (@IBeatTheStreet) April 6, 2023

Another wrote, “Could be he have properly planned out route.”

Could be he had proper planned out route— MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) April 7, 2023

A few claimed that while it seems shocking, such things are very common in Assam, as a user wrote, “Locals know their river, he must be living there since childhood, it’s common in Assam.”

Locals know their river he must be living there since childhood, its common in Assam— Pallava Srivatsa (@pallava352) April 6, 2023

While some expressed sympathy for what all the man has to do to win his daily bread and butter, many shared hilarious reaction. As a user commented, “We sometimes can’t even imagine the risks one has to take to earn his daily bread.”

We sometimes can’t even Imagine the risks one has to take to earn his daily bread 🙏🏻— ali 👨🏼‍✈️ (@captaliasgar) April 6, 2023

Another wrote, “He will be the guy telling stories to his grandchildren that ‘Once Upon a Time I used to cross river water on the bike to go to Office. And now you guys are used to this Work from Home culture…’”

He will be the guy telling stories to his grandchildren that ‘Once Upon a Time I used to cross river water on bike to go to Office..and now you guys are used to this Work from Home culture…’— SleepyOwl (@Nav_tweets) April 6, 2023

What’s your take on the video?

