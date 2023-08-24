Man Robs Uber Driver And Jumps Off A Bridge; Here's What Happened Next

It is often believed that life is like a boomerang. If you do bad things to others, they come back to you unexpectedly. This is also referred to as ‘karma’ by many. Recently, a video seems to prove this belief. The clip shows how a man tried to rob an Uber driver and escape the highway. The next moment, the thief broke both his legs. The clip was posted on Twitter and went viral in no time. In the clip, the thief, while escaping, jumps off a bridge and gets hurt. This makes it difficult for him to get up, and nobody tries to help him out. There were a few people around him, but they chose to ignore him. The clip’s caption states, “This guy robbed and stabbed an Uber driver then tried to escape on the highway. (Broke both legs, instant karma.)”.

People on Twitter reacted to the video and stated nobody was interested in finding out whether the person was fine. Another wrote, “How true is the claim that he really stabbed the Uber driver?” One user stated that the woman standing near him had given no reaction to his fall. Users also raised questions regarding the authenticity of the video.

This guy robbed and stabbed an Uber driver then tried to escape on the highway. (Broke both legs, instant karma.) pic.twitter.com/oIQuw0gl1u— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) August 21, 2023

Similar incidents of crime often come to the fore, where Uber drivers face life-threatening situations. Earlier this month, an incident from Zion, United States, showed how an Uber driver was with four passengers when one of them took out a gun and started threatening him. The backseat passengers started to beat him up. Somehow they managed to jump out of the car, and the driver was saved. These incidents are becoming more common these days, putting cab drivers’ lives at risk.

(Note: News18 is not responsible for the authenticity of the video).