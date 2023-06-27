Man Robs Woman At Gunpoint And Then Asks Her Out On A Date

Have you ever come across a situation where a robber, after taking all your money, messages to ask you out on a date? In an unexpected event, a woman in Indianapolis, identified as Amber Beraun, claims to have been robbed at gunpoint by a man who further demanded to be added as her Facebook friend and asked her out on a date. The alleged man, Damien Boyce, reportedly told Amber that she was “too pretty to rob" and even offered to repay her for the robbery.

The incident took place on May 8 when the woman was checking her mailbox outside her home. Boyce approached Amber, pointed the gun at her and forced her to hand over all her cash. He didn’t stop there. The armed individual insisted that Amber become his Facebook friend, sending her messages praising her appearance and requesting to chill out together.

As per the report by New York Post, citing WRTV, Amber said, “He took the gun out of his pocket to show me what was going on — [he said] let me into your house. I did not do that."

Although she refused to let him inside, Amber handed over approximately 100 dollars in cash to the man, but he wasn’t satisfied. While holding her at gunpoint, he insisted that she add him on Facebook.

At that moment, Amber felt she had no choice but to comply. She explained, “I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave, and he did."

However, what followed were flirtatious messages from the perpetrator, who claimed he would repay her because of her appearance. One message she received read, “Look you know I’mma pay you back. It’s a f***** up way to meet someone, but d*** you wass too pretty to rob."

In response, Amber replied, “I believe you, man. I can tell you’re sweet, times just got rough. I know that."

Another message then popped up from the man asking her to chill with him. He added, “I swear I’m not on that type of timing.” To which Amber replied humorously, “I do have a man. You know I can’t do that LOL. I wish you the best though."

Reflecting on the incident, Amber expressed her newfound sense of insecurity at home. She said, “He really tried to rob me of my own things, but he took away my sense of safety from my own home. It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes. It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night."

Damien Boyce has been arrested and charged with gunpoint robbery. He was released on a bail bond of 7,500 dollars.