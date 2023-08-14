Man Says He Was Treated Like 'Criminal' For Taking Vacation: 'They Wanted Me To Check Emails Daily'

Taking a break from work is important for everyone, but sometimes it can lead to unexpected problems. Imagine sharing your exciting vacation plans with your colleagues and instead of supportive cheers, you’re met with disapproving looks and even anger. While jobs inherently carry stress, the situation can escalate when the workplace environment turns toxic and your superiors fail to grasp your needs. Such circumstances can trigger emotions of sorrow, pressure, and animosity. In the present day, numerous individuals are using social media as a platform to highlight the challenges they encounter on the job. One particular story from a Reddit user has recently gained traction. This individual recounted how their vacation plans, after a span of eight months, took an unfortunate turn.

In a post, titled "The first vacation since I joined the company - am treated like a criminal," the employee explains how his coworkers reacted when they found out that he was taking a break. They also expressed "anger, disgust and disbelief" when the employee refused to check his work-related emails while on vacation.

Take a look at the post:

He wrote, “I need you to finish these tasks by tomorrow. I am on vacation for 1.5 weeks from tomorrow onwards. My first vacation in 8 months. Look of disgust and disbelief. They then wanted me to take my laptop and check the emails daily. I rebelled and told them I will take my laptop but only check them once every 4-5 days - lol. Despite this being an extremely generous offer on my part I was met with a look of anger, disgust, and disbelief and the recommendation to check them daily. And then there are people telling us how much work office work was 40 years ago before those damn emails."

In response to the post, many other Reddit users advised the employee and even shared their own unpleasant experiences at their workplace.

Many asked the person not to give in and not to bring his laptop during the vacation. “Part of the purpose of a vacation is mental decompression from work, which won’t happen if you allow them to join you on your vacation," he added.

Another person shared that his boss kept calling while the user was making plans for their father’s funeral. The person wrote “I’m sorry, but I’m burying my father this week. We will speak next week earliest. End call. I went home, polished up the old resume as quit a company I worked for for 9 years. I never missed a payday. I’m getting a small pension from them now."

Another piece of advice came from a user who commented, “Ask them how they will be recording your work hours during your vacation time and how these will be accounted for in your leave balance."

What do you think of this incident?