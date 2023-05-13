Man Says US Flight Lost His Prosthetic Leg Worth Rs 22 Lakh, Refused Compensation

Many travellers prefer flights for a comfortable journey and to save time also. The flight journey is comparatively safe for luggage and belongings as well. However, that is not always the case. A man from Missouri, United States, revealed that a flight lost his prosthetic leg which cost around Rs 22,60,000 ($26,000), and even refused to compensate him.

Michael Williams, who boarded a flight from Indianapolis to Charlotte on his way home in 2020, revealed that he had handed over a suitcase to the airline worker and had written “fragile" on it. However, when he landed at the St Louis airport, the prosthetic leg that was tailored to fit his body never arrived there.

Michael filed a claim with the airline to seek compensation for his lost prosthetic leg but he later found that they are not going to compensate him. The airlines gave him only Rs 50,000 (around $600) for his clothes lost with the suitcase. He added that the representative of American Airlines told him that they had rejected his claim. Michael added that they responded by saying that the company didn’t find enough evidence to pay for his prosthetic leg.

top videos

According to reports, Michael underwent a below-the-knee amputation after surviving an accident in 2019. He said that he felt like a freak, and everyone used to stare at him after the amputation. He also added that he had learnt to walk again using the prosthetic legs.

Reportedly, he has hired a lawyer to talk on his behalf to the airline company about the compensation. It was also revealed that many passengers had lost their belongings while flying with American Airlines. According to data from the Bureau of Transportation, the airline lost the most luggage among all the US airlines in 2022.