Man Scratches Tesla Thinking No One Is Watching; Here's What Happened Next

Tesla’s Sentry Mode security feature has proven to be a helpful tool in catching vandals and preventing car break-ins. Whether it’s a Tesla Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y, the 360-degree cameras in the EV monitors the vehicle’s surroundings. If any suspicious activity is detected, the cameras automatically start recording, capturing the criminal in action. In a recent incident from Australia, a woman named Naomi Elle captured footage of a man intentionally keying her parked Tesla Model 3 in a parking lot. Sharing the video on Twitter, she wondered why many hate Tesla vehicles.

In the video, a young man is seen in a basement parking area. The footage captures him unlocking his own car and placing his belongings inside. Later, he approaches the parked Tesla, belonging to Naomi Elle. For no apparent reason, he takes out his car keys and deliberately scratches the surface of the Model 3. After glancing around to ensure he’s not being watched by someone, he proceeds to scratch the car’s door once more before exiting the parking spot. The entire incident was captured by Tesla’s surveillance camera.

Tagging billionaire CEO Elon Musk, Naomi wrote, “Honestly the amount of hatred Teslas get is insane, had my Model 3 keyed a few days ago and it just goes to show you someone’s true morals and ethics when they think they are not being watched. You don’t mess with someone else’s stuff.”

Honestly the amount of hatred Teslas get is insane, had my Model 3 keyed a few days ago and it just goes to show you someone’s true morals and ethics when they think they are not being watched. You don’t mess with someone else’s stuff. #tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/jN4yjjsSAq— Naomi Elle (@naomi_t_81) August 19, 2023

After Naomi posted the video on her Twitter, it quickly garnered attention and crossed more than 2 million views. Social media users have been expressing their strong opinions about the incident. Many are condemning the man’s actions, while others are calling him dumb for not being aware of Tesla’s Sentry Mode, which is designed to capture such incidents.

In response to the video, one user pointed out the man’s behaviour and compared him with a sociopath.

Sociopaths walk among us. https://t.co/ADDWzf3z0g— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 20, 2023

Another user provided advice and highlighted the importance of keeping Tesla’s Sentry Mode active in public. They further explained that the mode is deactivated if the car’s battery is below 20%.

Folks make sure your Tesla always has sentry mode on in public parking areas. Battery needs to be above 20% otherwise sentry mode is disabled. @LudicrousFeed @TeslaGong @Rizflip https://t.co/67DAqMJque— 尺卂卄ㄩㄥ 卩尺卂丂卂ᗪ 💉💉🌈🌏⚽️🏌🏾‍♂️🔋🚙 (@RahulPrasad74) August 19, 2023

A Twitter user expressed confusion over the man’s motives, questioning why he would engage in such vandalism. They hoped that he would face consequences for his actions.

What a jerk! What’s his purpose here? People are sometimes just dumb, does he feel like a big powerful man now? What impact does he think he’s making? Is he jealous? Hopefully he’s caught and the impact is on him. What a little… (can’t say it, not PC). https://t.co/BxnKcGJ9k0 — Similitude (@Similitude2017) August 20, 2023

One more observing his facial expression suggested that the man might be jealous of the Tesla.

You can see the jealousy on his face as he walks past the superior car https://t.co/ev7w6OIQxe— Jace (@ThePowahLine) August 20, 2023

Earlier, a similar incident was reported on the same Model 3 in the UK. A woman named Anna Valente was captured on camera intentionally scratching the side of the car’s door with her key. She made it seem like she was taking something from her vehicle, but the Tesla’s camera recorded her dragging her key across the door, leaving a 4-inch scratch.

Anna was asked to compensate the vehicle owner £1,078.83(approximately over Rs 1 lakh) for the damages.