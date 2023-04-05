Man Seeks 12-Day Leave To Visit Ancestors, Boss Demands Gravestone Pics As Proof

A Hong Kong boss has come under fire for demanding tombstone photos as proof before granting leaves during a traditional ancestral festival. The story was brought to light via Facebook by the employee who had to put up with the strange demand. “Hong Kong bosses are becoming crazier,” read the title of his online rant, as per the South China Morning Post. While opening up about the unfair command, the employee narrated he wanted to take some time off to pay respect to his ancestors during the Ching Ming festival also known as the Tomb-Sweeping Day or Ancestral Day in the country.

The worker wanted to visit his hometown after three years following the relaxation on travelling due to COVID-19. He requested 12 days of leave that could enable him to leave for Foshan City in the Guangdong province to pay respects to his ancestors. Before getting permission, his boss asked him to submit photographs of his ancestor’s gravestones as evidence to fulfil the purpose of the break. He reportedly enquired, “Do you really need to take 12 days off to pay respect to your ancestors?” The post resulted in massive criticism thrown the boss’ way. Many also supposedly asked the worker to leave the job instead of putting up with such unfair demands.

Previously, a Reddit user in England shared the story of how she had to keep up with her boss’ rude demands when she was flu-stricken. Identified to be Kath, the employee revealed she’s a diligent worker who has never been late or called in sick unnecessarily. But the day she was severely ill, her boss Steve threatened her to come to the office. Kath explained her situation and she was vomiting continuously. Steve demanded she only comes back with a doctor’s sick note or else she’ll be fired.

When Kath went to procure a doctor’s note at the hospital, the medical practitioner helped her seek revenge on the boss. He signed a note that offered her two weeks off stating that she has a high fever and almost passed out in the waiting area. In the end, the boss was reprimanded for his actions and also ended up garnering wide criticism on social media.

