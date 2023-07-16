Man Shames Female Influencer For Her ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video, Gets Schooled

Influencer culture has become the new normal. Many people resort to these people for styling tips, make up hacks, and whatnot. With this, influencers try to prepare content which is helpful for their followers. This is how ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos have gained momentum on social media. As a part of this, the influencer tries to engage their followers by showing them the details of their outfits and makeup. Some even dress up in front of the camera. Now, one guy on Twitter shared a video of a female influencer’s ‘Get Ready With Me’. It was done without her consent. Not just this but he also shamed her for changing her clothes in front of the camera.

This enraged people on social media and they started calling him out. The video shows the influencer getting ready in an Indian attire. “Ab ye ladkiya insta par hi kpde badal rahi hain koi kuch bol dega to bolegi ki humare kpde nhi tumhari soch chhoti hai,” wrtoe the Twitter user as he shared the video.

Ab ye ladkiya insta par hi kpde badal rahi hain koi kuch bol dega to bolegi ki humare kpde nhi tumhari soch chhoti hai pic.twitter.com/twA3uDpfHk— Bio dekho (@Sainiyapaa) July 13, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered 1 million views. Many can be seen schooling the man for his remark on the video. “Men are also making same kind of reel Why no outrage on this ? Is this the equality ….Not my India, Shame !” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “All this outrage because its done by a mid-looking moti. Koi skinny zero figure waali cutie karti to wifu material ban jaati wo.”

Men are also making same kind of reel Why no outrage on this ? Is this the equality ….Not my India, Shame !😡 https://t.co/MCzmlBkxx9 pic.twitter.com/7iPlTCIa8Q— Berlin (@Toxicity_______) July 13, 2023

stfu shes so pretty girls keep these videos coming we love to see https://t.co/586W2uGBmz— prerna⁷ (@analexhale) July 13, 2023

this asshole downloaded a whole ass reel of this person and posted it on a different platform w/o their consent just to shit on thembhaiya tumhari soch hi private fitting room mein reh gayi hai https://t.co/sfMyJC38yu — Artedu barbeque FC (@snehwho) July 14, 2023

What is your take?