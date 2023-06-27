Man Spotted Masturbating Outside Girls' PG in Delhi, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Shares Footage

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi police on Monday seeking action against a boy who masturbated outside a girls’ PG hostel. Panel’s chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to share a disturbing video of the incident. This happened around midnight of June 12. The complaint stated that the incident happened outside a PG facility in Delhi’s Hudson Lane. It happened when the resident was standing with her friends on the balcony and a man outside the facility was constantly staring at them.

Also Read: “Give Us Pizza or Give Us Death": Angry New Yorker Protests New Law Against Coal-Powered Pizzerias

Sharing the video on Twitter, Swati mentioned, “We received two complaints that a boy masturbates outside Girls PG standing on the road at night. Both the videos seem to be of the same person. Issued attendance summons to Delhi Police and asked for Action Taken report. This matter is very serious.”

हमें दो शिकायतें मिली कि Girls PG के बाहर एक लड़का रात में सड़क पर खड़ा होकर Masturbation करता है। दोनों वीडियो एक ही शख़्स की लग रही हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को हाज़िरी समन जारी कर Action Taken रिपोर्ट माँगी है। ये मामला बेहद गंभीर है।Warning - Disturbing Content pic.twitter.com/vIga4CXHEf — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 26, 2023

According to PTI, a notice was sent to the Delhi police on June 19 seeking an action taken report (ATR) in the matter. However, Delhi Police did not file a reply on this. With this, the commission has asked the SHO of Maurice Nagar to appear before the DCW on June 28 and sought an ATR report.

Meanwhile, earlier, Swati alleged that she was molested by a drunk man. This happened after a video of the incident came to fore where she can be seen being dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS, with her hand stuck in the vehicle’s window.The DCW chief said she was inspecting the state of women security in Delhi along with her team. Maliwal’s team that was with her during the inspection was stationed at some distance.

“Last night, I was inspecting the situation of women safety in Delhi. A car driver, in an inebriated condition, harassed me and when I caught hold of him, he rolled up the windowpane on my hand and dragged me along. God saved my life. If the chairperson of the women’s commission is not safe in Delhi, one can then imagine the situation," she tweeted about the incident in Hindi on Thursday.

Also Read: How the Weather Influences Our Musical Preferences