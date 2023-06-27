Man, Sucked In By Plane's Engine At Texas Airport, Dies

A man died after he was sucked in by a plane’s engine at the San Antonio International Airport, Texas. The incident took place on June 23 on Delta Airlines Flight 111. Unaware that the plane’s engine was about to start, the person was standing close to the front of the aircraft.

Tragically, he was sucked into the engine’s strong vortex as it started. The man suffered severe injuries that ultimately proved fatal. The victim’s body was sadly crushed within the constraints of the engine before any rescue operation, despite the rapid attempts of onlookers and airport staff to pull the victim out.

This unanticipated and upsetting incident serves as a clear reminder of the significance of caution and alertness when it comes to aeroplane operations. The aviation industry laments the death and is dedicated to looking into it.

The airport employee’s identity has not yet been made public. The emergency staff arrived on the scene as soon as the catastrophe occurred, but the victim was beyond saving. Eyewitnesses to the incident reported that the plane’s engine began up abruptly. The individual lost control and as a result of the engine’s pressure, he got absorbed in it.

People were shocked to witness this terrible accident. It took only two seconds for the entire scenario to take place, as per reports. This is an extremely sad situation, according to the Delta Airlines spokeswoman. She added that the family of the dead have been sent sympathies from the Delta Airlines Family. A team has been appointed to investigate the accident and the airlines will take further action following that.

“The officials have been in contact with Delta," the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said. “They are in the information gathering process at this point," NTSB added.