Man Tempts Fate By Putting Hand Inside Crocodile's Mouth; Here's What Happened Next

Wild animals are quite unpredictable in nature. They are prone to behaving in ways that are sometimes not understood by human logic. While in many parts of the world, people who keep animals like pets, we often hear news of these untamed beasts attacking their owners. The same goes for zookeepers. Although they are the ones who are assigned the responsibility of taking care of these animals and feeding them, the animalistic instincts of these wild beasts can get triggered at any time, resulting in disastrous consequences. Walking along a similar vein, a disturbing video has resurfaced on the internet that shows a crocodile’s sudden attack on a zoo trainer.

According to reports the video was recorded at one of Thailand’s popular tourist destinations - Phokkathara Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Chiang Rai. Zoo trainers and experts here are specifically skilled in engaging in dangerous feats with the crocodiles, like putting their heads and hands inside the reptile’s mouth for entertainment purposes. But, during one such live show, the audience at the Zoo was left shocked after a supposedly trained crocodile bit the arm of a zoo trainer, leaving a pool of blood behind. The video was originally shared by Khun Phusawit, a member of the audience who came to watch the crocodile show with his family in 2018. It was later dropped on X (formerly Twitter) on August 26.

The hard-to-watch video opens with a zoo trainer inserting his hand inside a crocodile’s jaws, and gesturing something to the crowd. When the crocodile does not resist, the man pushes his hand further inside the sea creature’s mouth, unaware that the act might cost him heavily. Soon, without any warning, as it is with other wild animals, the crocodile shuts its jaws in the blink of an eye, sinking its sharp teeth into the man’s arms.

The zoo trainer is seen desperately trying to free his hand from the monstrous grip of the crocodile but failing miserably. The audience can be heard breaking into gasps at the frightening sight. After a tough struggle, the man is finally able to extricate his hand from the croc’s mouth, leaving a splatter of blood on the floor. He then quickly exits the arena, holding his injured arm.

The video has sparked numerous reactions on Twitter. “He’s lucky the gator didn’t start spinning around and ripped his arm off,” claimed one user. “I wonder if he ever did that again,” noted another. A third individual simply called the incident to be “Scary.”

So far, the video has garnered over 2.7 million views on X.