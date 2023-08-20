Man Tries to Rob Woman Of Rs 45 Lakh in This Shaadi Dot Com 'Scam', Shocks Internet

In a bizarre incident, a man tried to rob a woman of Rs 45 Lakh through what is being deemed as ‘Shaadi.com’ scam. Taking to Reddit, a woman explained the entire incident and it has shocked many people. She explained that she has been on the app for a while. “But I am kind enough to reply to someone who reaches out to me via WhatsApp (because premium users can get your number?),” she adds. On a random day, this one guy texted her and they spoke for about two days. Then, he slyly brought up that he is also planning to move to Canada as she has mentioned it on her profile. He further mentions he works as a freelancer for a company that helps people immigrate and could help her.

“That’s where I realised that he just made the profile to figure out if he was looking for potential customers for

his firm. I wanted to know the extent of what they could be doing,” she added.

The man got her in touch with his consultancy firm and the woman there told her that he is her junior. “About the immigration, she said I could just pay 45 lakh and get the additional points for my PR. Lmao. 45 LAKH. Itne mei kahi plot he le lu outside of the city. Nonetheless, I told her I couldn’t afford it and blocked them both,” mentioned the woman further.

“There are a lot of scams going on there. One of them is that a guy who is settled abroad would talk to you and pretend he would be visiting you or sending you gifts and that guy or those gifts apparently are stuck at immigration and they need money to be released. So they would call you asking for money for the same and then block you,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “Okay so shaadi.com has more scams than you can imagine. First of all the app itself is a scam. They will give you a response from the best profile and will make you pay and after paying you will never get a response as those profiles are fake. As soon as your package gets over, they will again give you good profiles and make you pay to connect.”

Meanwhile, in another bizarre incident, a 72-year-old Kanpur man was fooled by three people from West Bengal who have now been arrested. The victim, recognised as Avinash Kumar Shukla, was allegedly duped of Rs 9 lakh. This happened when the three men lured him into buying a “magic mirror” that purportedly possessed the ability to see people naked and also predict the future. The three people have been recognised as Partha Singhray, Molaya Sarkar, Sudipta Sinha Roy. They were all arrested by Nayapalli police in Odisha where the transaction was taking place.