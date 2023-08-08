Man Tweets Image of Cockroaches On Delhi-Tirupati Express Train, Railways Responds

Dissatisfied with his experience with the Indian Railways, a passenger named Aatif Ali, took to Twitter to describe an appalling incident during his recent train journey. He was travelling via the Delhi-Tirupati Express train. In his tweet, he revealed that there were cockroaches moving near his seat. As per the information, Aatif Ali was travelling in the air-conditioned compartment of the train when he noticed the insects around.

He even shared a photograph of the same. The picture shows cockroaches crawling on Aatif Ali’s pillow and on the train’s wall. In his message, Aatif Ali expressed his frustration, mentioning that he and his fellow passengers had cockroaches crawling on them while they were asleep. He also tagged Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials in his post.

“Train number 12708 A/C compartment, had cockroaches roaming on our bodies while we were asleep WHERE IS THE PROMISED HYGIENE?” he tweeted.

In response to the passenger’s complaint, Railway Seva, addressed the issue. They acknowledged the matter and stated that it had been escalated to higher authorities for action. The Railway Seva account requested the passenger to provide journey details like PNR/UTS number and mobile number through direct message (DM) or through their official portal. They also highlighted that passengers could dial 139 for quick resolution.

We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal. https://t.co/utEzIqB89U— RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) August 7, 2023

However, this is not the first case of sanitation cleanliness, and hygiene issues railway passengers have to deal with.

This incident comes shortly after another incident where a passenger, Subodh Pahalajan, found a cockroach in a meal served on a Vande Bharat Express train. Subodh Pahalajan also shared images of the meal, showing a cockroach stuck to a piece of roti. He raised his concern by tagging IRCTC official on Twitter.

Responding promptly to the complainant, Railway Seva apologised for the unfortunate incident and assured the passenger to take appropriate actions to prevent future occurrences. The Bhopal divisional railway manager also joined in, confirming that necessary punitive action had been taken against the responsible party. The manager emphasised the commitment to prevent any reoccurrence of such incidents in the future.