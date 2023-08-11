Man Uses Cow Dung To Plaster His Home, Calls It Natural And Healthy For Household

In a remote corner of Mohiuddinpur village, nestled near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh, a remarkable journey towards sustainable living has taken root. Arihant Jain, an Indian resident with a vision for ecological harmony, is crafting his abode using only organic materials, shunning conventional cement and imports. His ingenious choice? Cow dung is a locally available resource that holds the promise of a healthier, more natural living space.

Speaking to the media, Arihant Jain elucidated the myriad benefits of his unconventional construction approach. He emphasized that his organic home, plastered with cow dung, serves as a barrier against the extremities of winters and summers, offering respite to its inhabitants.

Driven by a deep reverence for nature, Arihant Jain’s innovative concept seeks to address the imbalances found in the chemical composition of conventional construction materials, such as cement. His belief in living in harmony with the natural surroundings led him to use cow dung as a plastering material, a choice he firmly believes will contribute to his family’s health and well-being.

The decision to forgo conventional construction materials has not only aligned with his ecological philosophy but also translated into cost savings. Although the labour costs have compensated for the reduced material expenses, the technique’s inherent efficiency remains undeniable. The process of plastering with cow dung requires multiple layers, a time-intensive endeavour that involves a mixture of cow dung, lime, and other low-cost materials. This commitment to organic methods has thus far resulted in a construction expenditure of approximately Rs 10 lakhs, covering a spacious hall and a terrace.

Beyond financial considerations, Arihant Jain’s innovative endeavour extends to health benefits and climate comfort. The cow dung-plastered home promises a shield against diseases, while also maintaining a cooler interior during sweltering summers and ensuring warmth through the chill of winters.

This visionary approach to home construction aligns with a growing movement in India towards sustainable living alternatives. In 2022, Dr Shivdarshan, a professor from Haryana, unveiled a groundbreaking eco-friendly innovation. Combining cow dung plaster with neem bricks, his concept aims to cool homes by up to 7 degrees and reduce the reliance on concrete – a material notorious for generating heat and a substantial carbon footprint.