Man, Who Lived Underwater For 93 Days, Claims He's Now 10 Years Younger

In a strange occurrence, a scientist who is said to have stayed 93 days underwater, claims it has made him “10 years younger". Joseph Dituri, a professor at the University of South Florida, reportedly lives inside a 100 sqft pod below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean. He aims to examine the effects of living in a pressurized environment on the human body for a study group research. While doing so, Joseph has already broken the world record for living underwater. He plans to complete 100 days.

The medical examiners measured and noticed the vitals and telomeres levels in the professor’s body, as per Daily Mail. It is suggested that telomeres, the DNA sequences attached to the end of the chromosomes, reduce as humans age. However, in Joseph’s case, they were observed to be 20% longer than the recorded measurements prior to his submersion. The report also claims that the scientist now has 10 times more stem cells in his body than at the start of the research.

A few more staggering changes noticed were that Joseph now gets 60-66% deep REM sleep at night, the phase in which most dreams occur. In addition to this, there was also a 72-point drop in the cholesterol level of his body, and his inflammatory markers were reduced by half.

The changes that are being credited to the highly-pressurized environment are said to have positive effects on the body. Notably, the scientist stayed inside a similar chamber that astronauts use during space travel. During his time below the waves, Joseph reportedly worked out for an hour every five days. He only used exercise bands as his gyming equipment.

The man is shocked to see that he still has the mass that he developed underneath the ocean. “I am still maintaining the mass that I have, which is insane. My metabolism has increased, so my body has become leaner, and even though my muscle mass has not changed [since I was on the surface], I am still leaner than I was," he said.

The stem cells, which are known to have a reversing effect on ageing, have multiplied by 10 in his body. Joseph Dituri went underwater back in March. The previous world record for staying underwater was noted to be 73 days.