Man Who Saved Baby From Rolling Into Traffic Gets Good Karma Return, Lands Up A Job

A US man, who became a social media sensation after his heroics of saving the life of a toddler, has landed up a job. Identified to be Ron Nessman, the homeless man was leaving a job interview at Southern California Applebee’s when his attention was directed to a stroller rolling towards the moving traffic on road. He noticed that the stroller was heading directly toward moving cars on road after the baby’s great-aunt stumbled to the ground. Relieved to have prevented what could have been a fatal accident, Ron has another reason to be elated – a job selection.

While it may look like that the selection could be a result of Ron’s new found fame on social media, it is not the case.

A report by Daily Mail claims that Ron’s viral video did not add any factor to his recruitment. The man was selected purely based on his merit and humble personality. “He’s a great guy and he was a great candidate, and he’ll definitely fit with us here in Team Victorville at Applebee’s,” said Emily Candy, the general manager of the Southern California outlet that hired Ron.

Talking about the incident to Fox29 previously, Ron revealed the new-born’s great-aunt tripped after losing the grip on the stroller. At the time, he was at the nearby carwash. Ron saw the stroller propel toward a four-lane road and quickly jumped into action. The agonizing footage of the incident, see the baby’s guardian struggling to get up when Ron enters the frame to avert any big accident. Ron said he reacted instinctively as he had no time to think at all. He heard someone screaming and the visual of the stroller nearing the driveaway had his heart dropped.

He revealed the baby’s great-aunt tried everything to get up on her known but failed. Ron initially had no idea that the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Another HERO😊 surveillance video captures a homeless man saving a baby in a stroller rolling toward heavy traffic. The baby’s aunt was unloading items on the backseat of her SUV parked outside of the A1 Hand Car Wash, when the stroller started to roll away towards the street.… pic.twitter.com/wihD0EmNFQ— DeL2000 (@DeL2000) May 4, 2023

top videos

Following his job selection Ron is elated to have gotten an opportunity to work after being homeless for years. Despite having online fundraisers after the video of his heroics went viral, Ron wishes to make his own money.

Ron, who was homeless for nearly eight years, now will be washing dishes at the restaurant chain.