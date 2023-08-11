Man Who Sliced Off His Nose To Look Like Alien Says, 'He Was A Sexy Guy'

The French man who underwent massive body transformations to turn himself into a “Black Alien" admits he was a “very sexy guy" before surgeries. Identified as Anthony Loffreda, the 35-year-old had his nose, both ears, and two fingers amputated voluntarily to achieve what he calls his dream look. In addition to this, Anthony also has multiple implants on his face and arms along with a green fork tongue and body covered in tattoos including his eyeballs. Even after making so many alterations, Anthony has plans to remove one of his legs. During his latest appearance on Channel 4 Documentaries, the man spoke candidly about how his life has changed drastically after undergoing surgeries.

When asked if he is a human, Anthony said, “Yes I am human. You cut me, my blood is red. But my thoughts are different, like all of us, we are different." He claimed to have been alone since childhood which always made him feel he wasn’t in the right body. While looking at his photographs before surgeries, Anthony added, “I was a sexy guy." Upon being pressed by the host about why he decided to change, the man explained, “I’m the same person, same heart."

The “Black Alien", who lives in a hotel, also spoke about the troubles he faced while creating his legal identity card. “Normally, it would take one month but it took me a year. The police wondered if I was a man that was “wanted" and that I’ve done all this to hide myself," he said. Anthony began his transformation journey without seeking permission or informing his parents and recalling their first reaction to seeing him changed, he added, “I went to their house on Christmas day. For the first 15 minutes they looked at me in a weird way, but I’m ok. Then everything turned good."

Divulging details about his parents’ reaction, the man explained, “Yes it’s likely they were a bit sad. But since I was little my mum allowed me to do not everything but she would let me be free." The massive transformation brings along flak and negative remarks from onlookers but Anthony has learned to take it with a pinch of salt. “In life, people will always gossip. People are always going to judge. It’s sad but it is human nature. I don’t know why I’m discriminated against. I order an Uber then they don’t stop for me. In restaurants when I eat, the couple in front change tables," he said of his ordeal. Notably, Anthony has no family plans and emphasizes he lives in the present without any worries. But he still has a “special friend" who lives in Mexico City.

In the last segment of the document, Anthony touched upon a few emotional things that he wanted to convey to people. “There are many people who don’t want to understand. They should open up their minds a little more because we are all different, with different minds, different brains, and different tastes. It’s okay if you can’t understand this but at least you have to respect each person with their own life," he concluded.

Even after several voluntary amputations and surgeries, Anthony believes his transformation is only 46% complete.