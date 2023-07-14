Man With Bowl On Head Pretending to Be Akshaye Khanna is Hilarious and We are Here for it

These days many content creators are creating a buzz on the internet for the videos that they produce and create. Another such content creator, Raghav Sharma possesses a rare talent for perfectly mimicking the mannerisms of Akshaye Khanna. Many videos of Raghav went viral on Instagram after he uploaded them. Now, Raghav has taken over Twitter by a storm with people lauding him for his acting skills.

With a sharp attention to detail, Raghav expertly replicates the Dil Chahta Hai actor’s body language. He has done various videos and collaborations.

In fact, in a recent collaboration with the equally popular and talented content creator Dharna Durga, he unleashed a gem on Instagram, showcasing the interesting dance moves of Khanna when he falls in love. The video has been set on the tunes of ‘Woh Ladki Hain Kahan’ from Dil Chahta Hai, the clip will leave you in splits.

Here are a few clips from Raghav’s Instagram handle:

Many took to Twitter to praise the creator. “Sorry I can’t pick your call. I have to watch this dude with a bowl on his head pretending to be Akshaye Khanna,” wrote a Twitter user as she shared images of Raghav. Another person wrote, “what’s keeping me going is this indian influencer who puts a bowl on his head and pretends to be Akshaye khanna.”

He plays akshaye khanna better than akshaye khanna himself https://t.co/Lqj7YwP3Vz— Art Vandaley (@madsalsasauce) July 13, 2023

sorry i can't pick your call i have to watch this dude with a bowl on his head pretending to be akshaye khanna pic.twitter.com/1ILGp3jQ3F— mahru (@mahrugarita) July 13, 2023

what’s keeping me going is this indian influencer who puts a bowl on his head and pretends to be akshaye khanna pic.twitter.com/yqpWUUwfjF— shy fawkes ♡ (@aloovibes) June 17, 2023

What do you think about those perfect mimicking skills?