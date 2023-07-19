Mangaluru Man Dials 112 To Report His Missing Footwear, Police Investigate

You may have heard stories of people calling the police or civil defence for bizarre reasons. Cases like a woman calling the police 2,700 times because she was feeling lonely or a senior government official ordering his subordinate to empty an entire water reservoir to retrieve his phone after it accidentally fell into it, have made news in the past. Recently, a man in Mangaluru made a distress call to the police to trace his footwear that went missing from a city hall. According to the Mangaluru North police, the complainant had visited the hall for a function and left his footwear outside. After lunch, when he went outside to leave the venue, he discovered that his shoes were missing from their original spot. The frustrated man then called 112, claiming his footwear was stolen. The call was diverted to the Mangaluru North Police Station for follow-up action.

The police immediately started the investigation and a team also reached the spot to examine the CCTV footage, which revealed a labourer — who works at the premises — had stolen the shoes. The search is still on for the thief. The police said that they could not ascertain the price of the footwear, as the person who filed the complaint was unable to produce its purchase bill.

The victim whose shoes got stolen was wearing clogs. These are shoes with thick wooden soles, worn originally by peasants in the 13th century Netherlands. This type of footwear became a fashion statement with time and is often seen on the streets. After a quick look into the e-commerce site, one can see that the price of a pair of clogs for an adult ranges between Rs 515 and Rs 1,600 approximately, depending upon the brand.

The Mangaluru Police has been encouraging the public to dial 112 when in need, but little did they know that someone might give them a shoe-hunting task. The police have been raising awareness in the city of their 24×7 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).