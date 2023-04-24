Mango Pani Puri is the New Summer Treat for Desi Foodies Who Just Want To Give it Up

It’s that time of the year again when the sun shines brighter, the days get longer, and Indians everywhere are on a mango-eating spree! From slurping mango juice to devouring mango ice cream, there’s no shortage of ways for mango lovers to indulge in this sweet and juicy fruit. But, as the world goes bonkers over bizarre food pairings, mangoes too have not been spared from this trend. The latest addition to this strange list is the Mango Pani Puri which has left Indians feeling a bit queasy. After the infamous Aamras Dosa, this new creation has been the talk of the town, but not in a good way.

As seen in the Instagram video posted by @bombayfoodie_tales, the street vendor begins by opening a pack of mango pulp and emptying it into a container. With some water, he expertly dilutes the thick pulp (Aamras) to the perfect consistency before getting to work on the pani puri. Taking a few crispy puris, he fills them up with some chickpeas before generously pouring the mango pulp mixture on top, creating what he calls “mango pani puri shots."

While the idea of an unusual food pairing may seem intriguing, it appears that this particular combination has failed to impress most users. Many have taken to social media to express their disapproval, with one user stating, “People should be punished for besmirching perfectly wonderful foodstuffs and tainting with nonsense condiments and ingredients that make no sense!" Another user was so unimpressed that they joked, “Use me as the dislike button!"

It seems that pani puri has become a frequent target of unusual food fads. Just a while ago, the internet was abuzz with the infamous ‘Thums Up’ pani puri, a peculiar version of the street food that surfaced in Kolkata. The vendor could be seen mixing the popular soda with spices and lemon to create his “exclusive" version of Kolkata’s puchka. However, this odd concoction did not sit well with many Indian foodies who just felt like giving it a pass!

